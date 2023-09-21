The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 20

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Oswego East 0: At Lockport, Bridget Ferriter had five kills and the hosts picked up a nonconference victory, 25-13, 25-17.
Megan Consigny had 10 digs and two aces, Kyla Mitchell had two blocks and Lainey Green had 15 assists.
Minooka 2, West Aurora 1: At Aurora, Kennedi Brass had 29 digs and Minooka battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference win, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16.
Kendall Kozak had 13 kills, 12 assists, three blocks and two aces, while Brooklynne Brass had 11 kills, 10 digs, four aces and two blocks.
Girls golf
SPC Conference meet: At Whitetail Ridge, Plainfield North took second place with 361 points, Plainfield East took third with 361, Joliet Township took fourth with 368, Minooka took fifth with 374, Plainfield Central took eighth with 398 points and Plainfield South took ninth with 432 points in the 10-team meet.
For the Tigers, Grace Gilbert took fourth overall with a 78 and Kiley Sanborn took fifth overall with an 82. For the Bengals, Hope Trosclair tied for seventh overall with an 87 and Kendall Battle and Lauren Reinerston shot 91s. For the Steelman, Emily Smith shot 86 and placed sixth overall, Jersy Hauert shot 91, Sami Ankeney shot 95 and Grayce Featherson shot 96. For Minooka, Lauren McPhillips-Newcomb shot a 77 to place third.
Boys cross country
Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite: At Bradley, the hosts took first with 39 points, Joliet West took second with 42 and Peotone took fifth with 140 points in a six-team meet.
Jeremiah Lanum finished first in the 3-mile event (16:31.2) and Ethan Piper followed in second place (16:45.60).
For the Tigers, Julian Esquivel took third (16:57.70) and Casey Koerner took sixth (17:35.30).
Girls cross country
Bradley-Bourbonnaid Invite: At Bradley, Joliet West took first place with 20 points, the hosts took second with 63 and Peotone took third with 85.
For the Blue Devils, Celeste Richards finished in first with a time of 20:32.2 and Kendall Santerelli from Joliet West took second with a time of 21:31.7.