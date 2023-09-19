September 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, September 18, 2023

Joliet Catholic boys golf takes 3rd in ESCC Tournament

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys Golf

ESCC Tournament: Joliet Catholic shot a season-low 309 to place third at the East Suburban Catholic Conference Tournament. Quinn Swienton led the way for the Hilltoppers, carding a 71 to finish third overall. Connor Neville was ninth overall with a 76, and Connor Flanagan shot a 79. All three earned all-conference honors.

Boys Soccer

Morris 1, Ottawa 0: At Morris, the hosts maintained their spot atop the Interstate 8 Conference by blanking the visiting Pirates. Morris improved to 7-6 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Bolingbrook 2, Waubonsie Valley 2: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders and Warriors played to a draw in a nonconference match.

Girls Volleyball

Morris 2, Coal City 0: At Morris, the hosts opened homecoming week with a 25-21, 25-23 win over Coal City. Morris improved to 11-5 overall. Coal City had its record evened at 10-10-1 and was led by Kayla Henline with 10 assists and nine kills from Emma Rodriguez.

Dwight 2, Donovan 0: At Dwight, the Trojans captured the nonconference match 25-13, 25-16 over the visiting Wildcats. Dwight upped its record to 4-13 overall.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois