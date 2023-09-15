The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, September 14

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Lockport, Madilyn Lopez had 14 assists and eight digs as the Porters won in SouthWest Suburban Conference action, 25-18, 26-24.
Bridget Ferriter had six kills, Sam Bagdonaite added four kills, Catie Bochantin had two blocks and Natalie Bochantin had nine assists and two digs.
Joliet West 2, Plainfield East 0: At Joliet, Ava Grevengoed had with five kills, four digs and two blocks to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-13, 25-12.
Gabby Piazza had five kills, Natalia Harris provided four kills, Olivia Baxter had eight digs, Taylor Brenczewski had 11 assists and three aces and Julia Adams had seven assists.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At New Lenox, the hosts earned a SWSC win, 26-24, 25-21.
Danica Bowden had nine kills, Maggie Simon had 16 assists, and Lexi Bias had 10 digs.
Sandburg 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At Sandburg, Alyssa Teske had eight kills, 14 assists, 10 digs and two blocks but the Knights fell in SWSC play.
Kiera King had 11 kills, two aces and seven digs, and Kylie McCarthy had nine digs.
Boys soccer
West Aurora 4, Minooka 3: At Aurora, Minooka battled but came up short in SPC action.
Andrew Calderon put in two goals and Diego Escobedo added one. Eli Avalos was credited with an assist and Isaac Goddard had six saves in net.
Plainfield East 5, Joliet Central 1: At Joliet, the Bengals picked up a road win in SPC play.
Girls golf
Joliet Township 171, Plainfield Central 194: At Joliet, Samantha Ankeney set a personal record with a 41 and Joliet scored its season best during a SPC dual at Inward Golf.
Nina Mayfield also shot 41, Jersy Hauert shot 44, and Emily Smith carded a 45.
Boys golf
Morris 163, Sycamore 168: At Morris, Conor Barth and Liam Eber shot 40s to lead the Most to an Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Aden Delahera shot a 41 and Joey Lanahan shot 42.
Plainfield North 154, Joliet Township 154: At Inwood, Casey Sanborn shot 37 and North won in SPC action on a fifth-score tiebreaker.
Colin Doyle shot 38, Evan Czarnik shot 39, Luke Harmon shot 40 and Jamie Mulder shot 42.
Plainfield East 162, Plainfield South 164: At Plainfield, Josh shot 37 and the Bengals battled to a Southwest Prairie win.
Griffin shot 39 and Ben and Cole each shot 43.