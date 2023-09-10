The Herald-News sports roundup for September 9

Cross country
Big day at Steelman Invite: Joliet Central announced it will rename the cross country invitational it hosts as the Cherry Invitational beginning next year, in honor of Joliet Central boys cross country coach Doug Cherry, who has coached the Steelmen since 1989.
At Saturday’s Steelmen Invitational, Lincoln-Way Central freshman Brea Counihan won the girls race in 18 minutes, 14 seconds.
Neuqua Valley (73) won the team championship, followed by Benet (74), Lincoln-Way East (79), Lincoln-Way Central (80), Waubonsie Valley (156) and Plainfield South (206).
In the 16-team field, Lincoln-Way West (246) was ninth, Joliet West (264) finished 10th, Joliet Central (305) was 11th and Romeoville (441) finished 16th.
Joliet Central’s Madison King (18:58.8) placed fourth, Joliet West’s Janellisa Oceguera (19:05.5) was fifth, Lincoln-Way East’s Kara Waishwell (19:13.6) finished seventh, Lincoln-Way Central’s Mia Forystek (19:16.5) took ninth and Lincoln-Way East’s Maura Hanrahan (19:23.3) placed 10th.
In the boys race, Plainfield Central senior Harlan Matson (16:19.5) was the runner-up behind Benet’s Finn Richards (16:17.7). Lincoln-Way West’s Nicholas Dul (16:20.3) finished third, Plainfield Central’s Luke Adair (16:33.1) was fifth, Lincoln-Way West’s Jackson Ethridge (16:35.9) placed seventh and Joliet Central’s Juan Guevara (16:48.8) finished 13th.
Plainfield Central (99) was fourth in the team race, which was won by Benet (55). Lincoln-Way West (115) finished fifth, Joliet Central (167) took seventh, Joliet West (222) finished ninth and Romeoville (325) was 12th in the 13-team field.
Viger wins First 2 the Finish: At Peoria, Plainfield South senior Camyn Viger won the 41-team boys Class 3A race at the First 2 the Finish Invitational in 14:23.4.
Plainfield North (122) took second in the team race behind Downers Grove North (39). Plainfield South (151) was third. Lincoln-Way Central (392) placed 11th, Lockport (473) was 18th, Minooka (537) finished 21st and Bolingbrook (665) was 23rd.
Plainfield South’s Dylan Maloney (14:41.8) finished seventh, Plainfield North’s Quinn Davis (14:44) placed eighth, Plainfield North’s Thomas Czerwinski (14:45.9) was 10th and Plainfield North’s Owen Stahl (14:59.7) finished 15th.
In the Class 2A race won by Glenbard South (112), Morris (603) placed 20th, Lemont (670) finished 26th and Joliet Catholic (1753) was 59th in a 62-team field. Morris’ Cuyler Swanson (15:30.6) placed 19th.
Seneca (1136) finished 43rd among 46 teams in the Class 1A race.
In the girls events, Minooka (206) finished third in the 39-team race at the First 2 the Finish Invitational, which was won by Barrington (52).
Plainfield North (328) placed 12th, Lockport (514) was 17th and Bolingbrook (815) placed 29th.
Minooka’s Maya Ledesma (17:50.7) finished eighth and Plainfield North’s Marlie Czarnewski (18:13.3) was 16th.
In the Class 2A race, Joliet Catholic’s Claire Blotnik (18:11.7) finished 10th and Lemont’s Niki Tselios (18:28.7) placed 17th. Morris (556) placed 18th among 53 teams, while Lemont (690) was 26th.
Seneca (370) finished 10th among 38 teams in the 1A race, led by Evelyn O’Connor (18:10), who placed 11th.
Girls volleyball
Lockport third at Andrew: At Tinley Park, Lockport (11-4) finished third at the Andrew Invitational, going 4-1 in the event.
The Porters lost 2-1 to St. Laurence in the semifinals despite 13 kills from Bridget Ferriter. They bounced back for a 2-0 win over Andrew in the third-place match, led by Ferriter with six kills and three aces, Hailey Rak with five kills and Madilyn Lopez with five assists.
Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way Central 1, Conant 0: At the BodyArmor Series, the Knights (5-1) prevailed behind a shutout from goalkeeper Theodore Utz. Noah Anhalt scored the lone goal, assisted by Jamison Stockrahm.
Minooka 2, Glenbard North 1: At the BodyArmor Series, Minooka (4-1-3) won a penalty-kick shootout after regulation ended in a 1-1 tie. Andrew Calderon scored off an assist from Ethan Koranda, while Isaac Goddard made eight saves for Minooka.
Plainfield Central 3, Eisenhower 2: At the BodyArmor Series, the Wildcats (5-1-1) won behind goals from Gordon Stanich, Sebastian Chavez and Peyton Johnson.
Lockport 4, Joliet Central 4: At Joliet, Braulio Gutierrez, Gilberto Rios, Juan Sebastian Garcia Duarte and Juan Franco scored for the Steelmen (3-4-1) in the tie.
Football
Lincoln-Way Central 27, O’Fallon 10: In a matchup of undefeated teams at Illinois State University, Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) picked up a strong victory.
The Knights host Lincoln-Way West (2-1) in Week 4.