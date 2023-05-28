The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, May 27

BASEBALL
Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional: Providence Catholic won the regional title with a 7-2 victory over Andrew. Jude Allen went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles for Providence, while Nolan Galla and Jackson Smith each had three hits, including a double. Ryan Hussey got the win on the mound, working five innings, and getting relief help from Cooper Eggert and Aidan Duggan for an inning each.
Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional: Lockport defeated Lincoln-Way Central, 4-2, in the championship game. Jake Moerman (double) and Giovani Zaragoza each had two hits for the Porters, while Anthony Martinez allowed just five hits in the complete-game victory.
Class 4A Sandburg Regional: Lincoln-Way West topped the host school 8-6 to capture the title. Kaleb Wilkey had three hits, including a bases-clearing double to put the Warriors in the lead in the sixth inning. Cole Crafton added an RBI double while Conor Essenburg had two RBIs.
Class 4A Minooka Regional: Minooka won the title with an 8-6 victory over Plainfield South.
Class 4A Joliet West Regional: Lincoln-Way East beat Joliet West, 7-3, to win the championship.
Class 4A Naperville Central Regional: Plainfield North beat Plainfield East, 6-2, in the title game.
Class 3A Lemont Regional: Lemont got an 11-4 win over Glenbard South to win the regional title.
Class 3A Morris Regional: Morris dropped the title game, 2-1, to Rock Island, ending its season with a 26-5 record. Morris outhit Rock Island 10-4 as A.J. Zweeres and Caston Norris each had a double among two hits. Cody DelFavero went the distance, striking out five.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln-Way West Sectional: Lincoln-Way West held off match point and came away with a 17-25, 26-24, 25-21 win in the sectional semifinal. Lockport (29-10) was led by Oskar Skurski (10 kills, 2 blocks), Wade Welke (10 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces) and Evan Dziadkowiec (34 assists, 18 digs).