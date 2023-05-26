The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, May 25

Baseball
Plainfield North 2, Naperville North 0: At Naperville, the Tigers battled to a Class 4A Naperville Central Regional victory.
Aiden Simmons was 1 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs, John St. Clair was 1 for 3 with a double, and Tyler Evans was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Kyle Demay got the win on the mound, pitching four innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.
Joliet West 5, T.F. South 3: At Joliet, Joe Lukancic led the offense, going 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored and two RBIs to lead the Tigers to a Class 4A Joliet West Regional win.
Cael Karczewski went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Zackry Tarrant drove in two, and Parker Schwarting tripled.
Jimmy Anderson got the win on the mound, striking out seven through six innings pitched. James Love got the save and struck out two, sending the Tigers to Saturday’s title game.
Minooka 1, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Minooka, the hosts won in Class 4A Minooka Regional action to move on to Saturday’s championship.
Neuqua Valley 5, Romeoville 0: At Naperville, the Spartans fell in a Class 4A Neuqua Valley Regional semifinal.
Boys track and field
Class 1A IHSA State: At Charleston, members from Peotone, Seneca, Reed-Custer and Wilmington competed at the IHSA State Track Meet at Eastern Illinois University.
For Seneca, Alex Bogner-Kidwell finished in 19th place for shot put (13.62 meters). Nathan Grant took ninth in high jump (1.85), Collin Wright took 19th in long jump (5.62), and Sam Churchill took 12th in pole vault (3.86). The 4x100-meter relay of David Bergeson, Ryan Flynn, Sam Churchill and Matt Stach took 39th (44.63 seconds).
For the Comets, Danny Cuban took ninth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.09) and 24th in pole vault (3.56).
For the Wildcats, the 4x400-meter relay for Reid Waldon, Decklan Proffitt, Cody Prindiville and Billy Moore took 37th (3:37.34).
Boys tennis
Class 1A IHSA State: In suburban Chicago, players from Lemont and Morris picked up wins in at the IHSA State Tournament.
For Lemont, at singles Ethan Bator won the first round of the championship bracket 6-2, 6-0 but fell in the second round 6-0, 6-1 and in consolation play 6-1, 6-1. Shokhrukh Muradov lost his first-round matchup, both games 6-3, bounced back to win 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-2, but ultimately was eliminated in the third round of elimination play by a 6-3, 6-2 decision.
For Morris, at singles Connor Barth was defeated in the first round of the championship bracket 6-3, 7-5, then scored victories by scores of 6-4, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-2 before being eliminated with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat. At doubles, Connor Ahearn and Mason Kitchell fell in the first round 6-0, 7-6 (7) and then lost 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Class 2A IHSA State: In suburban Chicago, members from Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West and Lockport competed in state tournament action.
For the Griffins, at singles John Kenny won the first round of the championship bracket 6-3, 6-1 but was defeated in the second round 6-0, 6-0 and third 6-3, 6-0. Thomas Stoiber lost in the first round 6-2, 6-1 and in his consolation match 6-4, 6-1. At doubles, Ryan Dell and Will Pangallo were defeated in round one, 6-2, 7-6 (4), then won. 6-2, 6-1 and 6-2, 7-6 (2) before being eliminated via a 6-3, 6-2 defeat.
For the Warriors, at singles Milan Miskovic was defeated in the first round 6-1, 6-2 and in the consolation bracket 6-2, 4-6 (10-4).
For the Porters, Ryan Moran and Aidan Marcinkewicz lost the first round 6-3, 6-1, and Nathaniel Arient and Davey Markusic fell in round one 6-0, 6-1. Both teams then lost in the first round of consolation-bracket play — Moran and Marcinkewicz 6-3, 6-2; Arient and Markusic 6-3, 6-4.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Plainfield East 0: At Joliet, the Warriors won in two during Joliet West Regional action, 25-16, 25-18 to claim the regional title.