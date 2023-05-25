The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, May 24

Baseball
Lockport 12, Joliet Central 2 (6 inn.): At New Lenox, Lockport’s Joey Manzo was busy at the plate, going 4 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Porters to a Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional victory over Joliet Central.
Manzo singled in the first, singled in the second, homered in the fourth and singled in the sixth. Jake Moerman went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and a run scored and Caden Miller drove in two runs. Anthony Francone tallied three hits.
Cal Korosa got the win on the mound, striking out six and allowing just four hits and one run over 4 2/3 innings.
Plainfield Central 10, Pekin 3: At Pekin, the Knights picked up a Class 4A Pekin Regional win.
Plainfield East 4, Naperville Central 1: At Naperville, the No. 16 seeded Bengals knocked off the No. 2 Redhawks in the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional semifinal.
Plainfield South 8, Moline 3: At Minooka, the Cougars earned a Class 4A Minooka Regional victory.
Lincoln-Way East 10, Bloom 0 (5 inn.): At Joliet, the Griffins won in a Class 4A Joliet West Regional.
Downers Grove North 6, Bolingbrook 0 (6 inn.): At Bolingbrook, the hosts fell in Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional action.
Chicago Christian 8, Reed-Custer 5: At Joliet, the Comets came up short in Class 2A Joliet Catholic Sectional action.
Softball
Plainfield North 4, Plainfield East 3: At Yorkville, the game was tied at three going into the seventh inning when Nat Lesnicki hit a walk-off sac fly to give the Tigers a Class 4A Yorkville Regional win.
Providence 5, Kankakee 4: At New Lenox, the Celtics fought for a Class 3A Providence Regional victory.
Herscher 9, Coal City 6: At Pontiac, the Coalers battled but fell late in the game during Class 2A Pontiac Sectional action.
Khloe Picard went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Mia Ferrias went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Mackenzie Henline went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Homewood-Flossmoor 11, Joliet West 7: At Joliet, the hosts lost in a Class 4A Joliet West Regional game.
Sandburg 6, Bolingbrook 4: At Bolingbrook, the hosts fell short in a Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional.
Girls lacrosse
Lincoln-Way Central 23, Lockport 9: At Frankfort, the Knights dominated to win in O’Fallon Sectional action.