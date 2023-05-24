The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, May 23

Softball
Lemont 16, Hillcrest 0 (4 inn.): At Lemont, the hosts got an early lead by putting 11 on the board in the first inning and maintained it during a Class 3A Lemont Regional win.
Natalie Pacyga led the offense, going 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Reed went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, Emma Kaczmarski went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs, Addison McGrath hit a triple and drove in three runs, and Lauren Grames and Maya Hollendoner each had an RBI.
Avaree Taylor got the win in relief, striking out three in a perfect inning pitched.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Bloom 0 (5 inn.): At Palos Heights, the Warriors got an early lead and maintained it through Class 4A Shepard Regional action.
Reese Rourke went 3 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs. Ava Murphy went 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Paige Seivert went 1 for 3 with a homer and an RBI, and Molly Marquardt and Molly Finn had two RBIs each.
Reese Cusack got the win, allowing one hit and striking out eight over five innings pitched.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Plainfield Central 0 (5 inn.): At Bradley, the hosts battled to a Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional victory.
Lincoln-Way Central 17, Thornwood 0: At Bolingbrook, the Knights dominated to earn a Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional win.
Lincoln-Way East 19, Rich Township 2: At Joliet, the Griffins picked up a Class 4A Joliet West Regional victory.
Morris 11, Plano 1: At Ottawa, Morris won a Class 3A Ottawa Regional matchup.
Minooka 5, Plainfield South 3: At Bradley, the Cougars fell short in a Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.
Boys volleyball
Lockport 2, Bolingbrook 0: At Lockport, the hosts improved to 28-9 with a win in Lockport Regional action, 25-13, 25-23.
The Porters were led by Evan Dziadkowiec with 26 assists, nine digs and four aces. Kevin Rodriguez had 16 digs and Josh Bluhm had eight kills.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Joliet West 0: At Joliet, the Warriors won in two sets during a Joliet West Regional match, 28-26, 25-19.
Key contributors were Garrett Konopack with two kills, six digs and 31 assists, Connor Studer with seven digs and 16 kills, and Connor Jaral with 12 kills. Colin Dargan and Bobby Elsinga had two kills each, Andrew Flores had seven digs, and Noah Konopack had five digs.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Romeoville 0: At Lockport, the Griffins dominated in two sets with a win at the Lockport Regional, 25-13, 25-16.
Trey Marek had four kills and three aces, Sam Yacobozzi had four kills, and Brenden Reutter 16 assists.
Plainfield East 2, Joliet Catholic 1: At Joliet, the Bengals battled to win in Joliet West Regional action, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24.
Glenbard East 2, Plainfield North 0: At Naperville, the Tigers came close but fell short in a Naperville Central Regional match.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way East 3, Lincoln-Way West 0: At Palos Heights, the Griffins picked up a win in Class 3A Shepard Sectional action.
Cami Butler and Julia Chonarzewski scored a goal apiece, and Ellie Feigl tallied an assist. Mattea Arroyo earned the shutout in net.
Minooka 6, Normal Community 4: At Bloomington, Minooka battled to a Class 3A Bloomington Sectional win.
Lemont 6, Hinsdale South 1: At LaGrange Park, Lemont defeated the Hornets in Class 2A Nazareth Sectional action.
Andrew 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Palos Heights, the Knights fell in the Class 3A Shepard Sectional.