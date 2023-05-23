The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, May 22, 2023

Baseball
It’s hard to think of a better way for the baseball state tournament to start than what Bolingbrook junior Josh Lamberson did Monday. Lamberson faced only one batter over the minimum in the Raiders’ Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional quarterfinal against East Aurora. He struck out a season-high seven and didn’t allow a hit in a 6-0 Bolingbrook win.
It was the first win for Lamberson since April 15 and it came at precisely the right time. At the plate, Jaden Bedoya drove in two runs, and Marvin Guzman and Thomas Corley had two hits apiece for Bolingbrook (10-22). The Raiders will face top-seeded Downers Grove North in the semifinals Wednesday.
Lincoln-Way West 9, Plainfield North 3: At New Lenox, Conor Essenberg drove in three runs to lead West in its final regular-season tune-up before the postseason starts this week. Danny Hodel, Tyler Koscinski, Lucas Acevedo and Dominic Saso had RBIs for the Warriors (26-8). Bennett LoConte doubled and drove in two for North (16-16-1).
Oswego East 12, Lockport 5: At Oswego, Anthony Martinez hit a solo home run as part of a two-hit day for the Porters in a loss. Dylan Nagle and Ryan Groberski had RBIs for Lockport (19-13).
Softball
Lockport 12, Romeoville 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 4A Lockport Regional, Kelcie McGraw was her typical self as the third-seeded Porters opened the state tournament with the win. McGraw struck out eight and was aided by a grand slam from Addison Foster as part of a seven-run fourth inning that broke the game open. RJ Slavicek drove in two runs for Lockport (28-7-1). The Porters will face the winner between Andrew and Stagg for the regional title Friday.
Joliet West 5, Lincoln-Way West 3: At Joliet, Karley Talkie had an RBI single as part of a two-run sixth inning to lift the Tigers to the nonconference win. Avery Houlihan had two RBIs, and Madison Jadron struck out five to lead Joliet (16-12). Cam Ball knocked in two for L-WW (20-12).
Thornwood 24, Joliet Central 14 (5 inn.): At the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional in Joliet, Haydn Voss doubled, homered and accounted for four runs driven in to lead the Steelmen in their loss. Krista Sierra added four hits and drove in four for Central (2-22).
Boys Volleyball
Bolingbrook 2, Providence Catholic 1: At the Lockport Sectional, the sixth-seeded Raiders advanced to the regional semifinals by defeating the Celtics 25-12, 21-25, 25-16. Bolingbrook (17-17) will play fourth-seeded Lockport in the regional semifinals Tuesday. Providence closed out its season 11-25.
Romeoville 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At the Lockport Sectional, the Spartans edged the Knights 25-20, 18-25, 25-18. Romeoville (14-16) will face top-seeded Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday. Central closed out its season 9-27.
Plainfield East 2, Plainfield Central 0: At the Lockport Sectional, East cruised in two sets over the Wildcats 25-13, 25-13 to advance to the regional semifinals. The Bengals (28-7) will face Joliet Catholic on Tuesday.
Lockport 2, Lemont 0: At the Lockport Sectional, led by 24 assists from Evan Dziadkowiec and six kills by Wade Welke, the Porters advanced to the regional semifinals with a 25-22, 25-19 win over Lemont. Lockport (27-9) will face Bolingbrook on Tuesday.
Joliet Catholic Academy 2, Minooka 0: At the Joliet West Sectional, the fifth-seeded Hilltoppers defeated Minooka 25-9, 25-18 to advances to the regional semifinals. JCA (27-7) will face Plainfield East on Tuesday.
Boys Lacrosse
Andrew 21, Plainfield North 11: At the Washington Sectional in Tinley Park, North fell to the Thunderbolts in the sectional quarterfinals.
Girls Lacrosse
O’Fallon 14, Minooka 11: At the O’Fallon Sectional, the Indians’ season came to an end against the fourth-seeded Panthers. Fifth-seeded Minooka finished the year at 7-7.
Marist 16, Plainfield East co-op 3: At the Marist Sectional in Chicago the second-seeded Redhawks took out the Bengals in the sectional quarterfinals.