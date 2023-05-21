The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, May 20

MANTENO — The Reed-Custer baseball team got an outstanding pitching performance from Jake McPherson in a 3-0 victory over the host school in the Class 2A Manteno Regional championship Saturday.
McPherson threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts to lead the Comets (23-7) to the win. McPherson, Collin Esparza, and Connor Esparza had a hit apiece to pace the offense.
Reed-Custer advances to the Joliet Catholic Academy Sectional where it will play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Chicago Christian, which won the Chicago Christian Regional 15-0 over Farragut.
JJC 10, Owens Community College 6: At JJC, the Wolves improved to 39-23 on the season and advanced to the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greeneville, Tenn., which starts Saturday. Austin Schneider was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for JJC, while Providence Catholic graduate Sebastian Biggs went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Jack Otis, a Minooka graduate, pitched the final four innings for the victory.
Providence Catholic 11, Lyons Township 2: In the title game of the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, Nate O’Donnell went the distance for the Celtics (28-6-1), striking out eight. Gavin Gomez led the offense with four RBIs, while Enzo Infelise and AJ Vinci each had two RBIs.
Providence Catholic 11, Sandburg 2: Gavin Gomez went 4 for 4 with five RBIs to lead the Celtics in the Do It Steve’s Way Tournament. Nate O’Donnell doubled, tripled and drove in four for Providence.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Crete-Monee 0: The Warriors finished the regular season with a convincing win. West collected 12 hits, two each by Josh Howard, Conor Essenburg (triple, RBI) and Dominic Saso. Danny Heise went three hitless innings on the mound, striking out three and walking one.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln-Way East 12, Downers Grove South 2: Katie Stewart, a Texas commit, helped power the Griffins with a grand slam, while Averi Vander Woude was 3 for 3 with three stolen bases. Maddie Henry was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Lockport 14, United Township 9: At the Moline Invitational, the Porters scored four in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth to pull away for the win. Brooke Keltner was 4 for 5 with three doubles and five RBIs to power the offense, while Kylie Ryan was 3 for 4.
Lockport 8, Moline 7 (8 inn.): At the Moline Invitational, the Porters scored twice in the top of the eighth and held on for the win. Brooke Keltner homered twice, while Sarah Viar had a home run among three hits. Kelcie McGraw worked five relief innings for the win, striking out 12.
Geneseo 2, Lockport 1: At the Moline Invitational, the Porters outhit the Maple Leafs 9-2, but suffered the loss. Addison Foster, Payton Kryza and Morgan Spodarek each had two hits for Lockport, while Kelcie McGraw struck out 10.
Lincoln-Way West 8, Munster, Ind. 7: The Warriors (20-11) got their 20th win of the year behind Molly Marquardt’s 4 for 4 performance that included a double and a home run .Paige Seivert slugged a homer and had three RBIs, while Reese Rourke was 2 for 4 with a double. Av Murphy had a double and an RBI, while Olivia Calderone, Molly Finn and winning pitcher Jess Noga all had an RBI.
Antioch 5, Lincoln-Way Central 2: Lisabella Dimitrijevic homered for the Knights in the loss.
Fremd 6, Lincoln-Way Central 2: Alexis Youngren had a home run for the Knights in the loss.
Downers Grove North 7, Providence Catholic 1: Grace Golebiowski had three hits, including a double, for the Celtics in the nonconference loss, while Annika Hannigan had two hits and Kailee O’Sullivan doubled.
Streator Woodland 4, Dwight 0: Megan Livingston had two hits for Dwight in the loss in the Class 1A Dwight Regional title game.