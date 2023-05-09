The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, May 8, 2023

Tyler Evans singled to right field in the bottom of the eighth to send home Aidan Zelenski with the winning run in a 3-2 victory for Plainfield North over visiting West Aurora.
Kash Koslowski and Kyle Demay combined to strike out 10 while allowing only three hits. Joe Guiliano and Max Barribal added RBIs for the Tigers (11-13, 5-7 SPC).
Joliet West 8, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, Ryan Sobun allowed a pair of singles while striking out seven for the Tigers in the SPC contest. Angelo Spoto drove in three runs for West (17-9, 8-3). Owen Young had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.
Senior Zach Riley and junior Jose Leal Archila had singles for Central (9-18, 2-8).
Lincoln-Way East 5, Sandburg 3: At Orland Park, East jumped out to a big lead and hung on for the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Zach Kwasny had a three-run double to get the scoring started. Jack Cosich and Matt Hudik had single RBIs in support of Daniel Guisto, who struck out six in six innings for LWE (22-6, 9-1).
Yorkville 1, Minooka 0: At Yorkville, junior Ryan Anderson allowed only one run over six innings while striking out nine. Unfortunately for the Indians, that was good enough for the Foxes to prevail in the SPC. Brayden Zillis and and Noah Munson had singles for Minooka (15-11-1, 3-7).
Plainfield Central 3, Romeoville 1: At Romeoville, Cory Brock scattered three hits over six innings and fanned nine as the Wildcats earned their sixth straight win. Hector Corona drove in a pair of runs for Central (23-6, 9-1 SPC).
Karlos Otero doubled twice and Harrison Kolze an RBI single for the Spartans (13-15, 6-4).
Benet Academy 3, Joliet Catholic 2: At Lisle, the Redwings stunned the Hilltoppers in an East Suburban Catholic contest. Zach Pomatto and Jose Granados had RBI singles for JCA (18-7-1, 8-3).
Homewood-Flossmoor 12, Bolingbrook 2 (6 inn.): At Bolingbrook, a six-run second inning did in the Raiders in the SWSC contest. Jonny Carrera, Matt Washington, and Jack Vodvarka had hits for Bolingbrook (6-20, 1-9).
Seneca 8, Dwight 3: At Dwight, Casey Clennon had two RBIs and Paxton Giertz had two hits in the TCC win for the Irish. Aidan Vilcek allowed five hits and three unearned runs while striking out seven for Seneca (16-8, 9-5).
Dawson Carr, Owen Dunlap and Drew Anderson drove in a run apiece for the Trojans (9-16-5-8).
Plainfield South 9, Plainfield East 3: At Plainfield, Carson Blake doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Cougars. Caden Pierceall added two more hits and two more RBIs, and Brett Snyder struck out seven for South (10-13-2, 6-6 in the SPC).
CJ Przybylsky had three hits for East (5-21, 109 in the SPC).
Coal City 9, Lisle 7: At Lisle, eight runs in the first three innings appeared to be enough for Coal City against Lisle Monday. Turns out it was – but not without some heartburn in the last two innings, as the host Lions scored seven times in the sixth and seventh. Carter Garrelts dominated for five innings, striking out 10. Derek Carlson drove in a pair for the Coalers (16-8, 11-2 in the ICE).
Lockport 6, Stagg 0: At Lockport, Cal Korosa and Matt Fox combined to strike out four while allowing just three hits for the Porters. Joey Manzo and Colton Benaitis each drove in two runs for Lockport, who improved to 18-8, 7-4 in the SWSC.
Lemont 20-15, Thornton-Fractional North 0-0: At Lemont, a 20-run first inning ended Game One of the doubleheader. Pat Gardner, Luke Wallace and Gaving Kelby had two hits apiece in the opener.
Game 2 was more domination by Lemont. Brody Miller drove in four, and Max Mihalak and Conor Murray had two RBIs apiece for Lemont (20-6, 13-0 in the SSC).
Softball
Plainfield South 10, Romeoville 0 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, Regina Glover struck out 11 and Giana Zumdahl drove in three runs in the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Katie Nichols homered and doubled and Kendal Pasquale drove in two for South (11-15, 6-5).
Jolene Anderson had both hits for Romeoville (3-15, 1-9).
Reed-Custer 11, Streator 1 (6 inn.): At Braidwood, the Comets plated five in the bottom of the sixth to take the Illinois Central Eight win. Addison Brown fanned 10, and junior Mya Beard had a two-run single for RC (5-14, 4-9). Grace Cavanaugh had two doubles and scored twice for the Comets.
Coal City 14, Lisle 1 (5 inn.): At Lisle, the top team in the ICE played like it on Monday as the Lady Coalers put up 15 hits to go with their 14 runs. Freshman Addison Harvey smacked two solo home runs, and senior Kerigan Copes had three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Coalers (25-6, 12-0). Abby Gagliardo, Masyn Kuder and Khloe Picard each had two RBIs for Coal City.
Seneca 11, Dwight 0: At Dwight, Tessa Krull dominated in the circle for the Lady Irish. She struck out 13 and allowed only three hits in Tri-County contest. Calllee Bauer clubbed a three-run triple, and Neely Hougas had two RBIs for Seneca (20-6, 12-1).
Lemont 12-10, Thornton Fractional North 0-0: At Lemont, South Carolina recruit Sage Mardjetko and Nicole Pontrelli struck out six, and Mardjetko homered in a Game 1 three-inning rout. Game 2 was much the same, and Emma Kaczmarski had two hits and three RBIs to lead Lemont (18-1, 10-1 in the South Suburban Conference).
Joliet Catholic 10, Sandburg 3: At Joliet, six runs in the first inning proved to be all the Angels needed in the nonconference contest. Sophia Stirbis went the distance in the circle for JCA (20-8), and also did it at the plate with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. The Angels have won six straight.
Yorkville 11, Plainfield North 3: At Plainfield, Giana Winge put together three hits and an RBI for North in the SPC contest. Alex Sikora, Isabella Palermo and Megan Bouska added hits for the Tigers (13-11, 6-5).
Plainfield East 13, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Natalie Utrata tripled twice and drove in two runs for the Bengals. Giana D’Amico had a three-run double and Amber Necas, Rhiannon McKay, and Maddie Kilroy had RBIs for East (11-9, 6-5 in the SPC).
Momence 9, Gardner-South Wilmington: At Momence, Aubree Stein had three hits, including a double, for the Panthers. Makaila McDaniel had two hits and two RBIs for GSW (5-14, 4-9 in the River Valley).
Boys Volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Neuqua Valley 0: At Frankfort, Aiden Olsen led the way for the Griffins with 11 digs in a 25-13, 25-22 nonconference win. East (26-5) also got three kills each from Josh Norkiewicz and Joey Glennon.
Boys Track and Field
Dwight Invite: At Dwight, the host Trojans finished fourth in the team strandings. Tristan Chambers won the 1,600 meters and Mckay Gleeson took the 400 meters for Dwight.
Black Diamond Invite: At Coal City, Providence Catholic cruised to the team title with 133.5 points. The Celtics won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays, and received individual wins from Carson Burris in the 100, Xander Stoub in the 3,200, and Mason Straight in the pole vault.
Reed-Custer’s Danny Kuban took top honors in the 300 hurdles, and Jahvonne Rolle won the shot put and discus for Peotone.
Pontiac 80, Seneca 56, Morris 41: At Morris, Danny Bergeson won the 100 and 200 meters to lead Seneca. Sam Churchill won the pole vault, and the Irish won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Noah Smith led the way for Morris, winning the 110 high hurdles and the 400 meters. Broc Grogan won the long jump, and Morris took the 4x800 relay.
Girls Track and Field
Black Diamond Invite: At Coal City, much like the boys team, the Providence Catholic girls dominated with 146 points. Katelin Navarre won the 100 and 200, Nella Morey the 800, Natalie Papes the pole vault, and Olvia Fitzgibbon the triple jump.
The host Lady Coalers ran second with 87 points. Keristen Gabehart won the 400 and long jump, and Evelyn Willis the high jump.
Chole Proffitt won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs for Wilmington.
Seneca 78, Morris 43, Pontiac 30: At Morris, Seneca cruised to the girls title led by wins from Aubrie Jackson in the 200, Ana Bruno in the 400, Lily Pfeifer in the 100 hurdles, Caitlyn O’Boyle in the 300 hurdles, Faith Baker in the shot put, Gabi Maxwell in the discus, Teagan Johnson in the pole vault, Lainie Olson in the high jump, and the 4x100 relay.
Morris got wins from Ava Conley in the 100, Leah Ortiz in the 800, Caitlin Gile in the triple jump, and the 4x800 relay team.
Dwight Invite: At Dwight, sophomore Isabella Bunting won the shot put and discus for Dwight as the Trojans placed fourth.
Girls Soccer
Morris 5, IMSA 2: At Aurora, Morris (12-7-3) picked up its fourth win in its last five.
Joliet West 1, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, West (10-11) broke the scoreless tie with a second-half goal.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way East 14, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional in New Lenox, the top-seeded Griffins advanced to the semifinals with the win. East (22-8) plays Bremen on Friday.
Bremen Co-op 11, Lincoln-Way West 3: At the Lincoln-Way Central Sectional in New Lenox, the No. 5-seeded Warriors saw their season come to an end. West closed out the season 18-13.