The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, April 10, 2023

Olivia Parent’s RBI single broke a scoreless tie, and Sage Mardjetko struck out 20 during a nine-inning no-hitter Monday to lead Lemont to a 1-0 win over host Oak Forest in South Suburban Conference play.
Parents’ base hit drove in Lauren Grames, and Mardjetko – who tossed 124 pitches and surrendered two walks and hit one one batter over nine innings – closed out the win in bottom of the ninth by striking out the side.
Allison Pawlowicz and Avaree Taylor each had two hits for Lemont.
Reed-Custer 11, Lisle 1 (5 inn.): At Braidwood, the Comets pounded out nine hits and took advantage of six Lisle errors to earn an Illinois Central Eight win.
Mya Beard and Grace Cavanaugh each went deep and drove in a pair of runs, Sydnee Billingsley had two hits and two RBIs, and Halie LaGrange added three hits and scored three times. Addison Brown struck out 12 and allowed one run on three hits in five innings.
Streator 4, Wilmington 2: At Streator, the Wildcats suffered the ICE loss. Starter Olivia Hansen tossed six innings, striking out six and allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks. Raena DelAngel had an RBI for Wilmington.
Coal City 12, Manteno 1 (5 inn.): At Manteno: the Coalers exploded for eight runs in the third inning to seize control of their ICE matchup with Manteno, which hurt its cause with four errors on the afternoon.
Sierra Anderson and Kerigan Copes were each responsible for a pair of RBIs in the victory, and starter Masyn Kuder allowed one run and struck out one in five innings.
Morris 11, Rochelle 2: Morris improved to 8-2 (2-0 in the I-8) with the victory, with Ella Davis (3 IP, 1 ER, 6 K) and Alyssa Jepson (4 IP, 0 R, 5 K) working in the circle.
Alyssa Jepson drove in two runs with her two hits, with Addison Stacy, Ella Davis and Kayla Jepson adding two hits each as well.
Herscher 11, Peotone 9: At Herscher, the Blue Devils attempted to rally with seven runs in the sixth inning, but five errors and nine Herscher hits were too much to overcome during the ICE loss.
Ashley Veltman went deep and plated four runs as part of a two-hit day. Sophie Klawitter and Mackenzie Strough added two hits and each drove in one run.
Baseball
Reed-Custer 3, Lisle 0: At Braidwood, pitcher Jake McPherson struck out 14 and tossed a no-hitter Monday to lead the host Comets to a 3-0 win over Lisle in Illinois Central Eight action.
McPherson didn’t surrender any walks and allowed just one baserunner to reach via hit by pitch. The Lions also had two runners reach on dropped-third strikes and another two runners on errors, but couldn’t crack the scoreboard against McPherson, who helped his own cause with two hits, including a two-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.
Joe Bembenek also had a pair of hits and drove in the other run for the Comets.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Lockport 3: At Lockport, the Porters pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but were unable to complete the rally in the SWSC loss. Anthony Francone (2 for 3), Caden Miller and Jake Moerman each drove in one run for Lockport.
Morris 9, Kaneland 3: At Maple Park, Morris scored five times in the first innings and added two more runs in the second en route to an Interstate 8 win over the host Knights.
Landon VanDyke collected a pair of hits and drive in three runs for Morris, and Griffin Zweeres homered and knocked in two runs as part of a two-hit day. Starter Cody Delfavero scattered seven hits and three runs (one earned) over five innings with two strikeouts. Zach Smolkovich tossed a pair of shutout innings to close out the win.
Streator 11, Wilmington 6: At Streator, Cade McCubbin and Drew Walsh each had two RBIs, but the Wildcats couldn’t overcome five errors in an ICE loss. Jake Castle and Reid Juster added one RBI apiece in the loss.
Herscher 12, Peotone 2 (6 inn.): At Herscher, the host Tigers used a six-run second inning to blow open the ICE contest. Joe Haase had two hits and the lone RBI for Peotone, and leadoff hitter Hunter Becker collected two hits and scored twice.
West Aurora 6, Joliet Central 2: At Joliet, starter Nathan Maldonado suffered the loss for the Steelmen in Southwest Prairie play, but not before striking out eight and allowing two earned runs in five innings. Jay Zepeda had a pair of hits and one RBI.
Marist 12, Joliet Catholic 0: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one inning but were unable to hold on during the East Suburban Catholic Conference.
Graham Roesel, Jake Troyner (2 RBIs) and Vinny Spotofora each had three hits, and Lucas Simulick rapped a three-RBI double.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Bolingbrook 8: At Bolingbrook, the Warriors pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh to secure a SouthWest Suburban Conference road win.
Conor Essenburg homered twice and finished with four RBIs. Cole Crafton (two RBIs) and Anthony Massa (2 RBIs, 3 hits) also went deep for West, and Dominic Saso (RBI) went 4 for 4.
Jonny Carrera and Thomas Corley each homered and knocked in three runs as part of two-hit days.
Minooka 9, Plainfield East 3: At Plainfield, the Indians picked up a SPC victory.
Boys volleyball
Joliet Catholic 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, the Hilltoppers picked up a nononconference win in straights sets 26-24, 25-19.
Tim Slattery led Central with five kills, and Jack McCarthy supplied nine digs.
Girls soccer
Bishop McNamara 9, Wilmington 2: At Wilmington, Ella Banas and Bryn Bianchetta each scored once during a nonconference loss for the host Wildcats.