National Weather Service issues blowing dust advisory for areas along I-80 and south

Blowing dust is possible along and south of Interstate 80 on Monday. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has issued a blowing dust advisory beginning at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday for most of Illinois along Interstate 80 and south.

The visibility could get as low as a quarter mile due to blowing dust, particularly in large open agricultural areas, according to the National Weather Service. Visibility could vary rapidly over short distances, so drivers should slow down and exercise caution.

The National Weather Service said blowing dust can also be an issue for people with respiratory problems. Those with respiratory issues should stay indoors until the storm passes.

Counties impacted include La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Will, and Kankakee in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, and Benton in Indiana.

The National Weather Service also advised of patchy blowing dust west of the Fox River.

Counties to the south impacted include Woodford, Tazewell, McLean, Mason, Logan, De Witt, Platt, Champaign, Vermilion, Cass, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Edgar, and Shelby.