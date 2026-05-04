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Matthews resigns Kankakee Valley Park District board seat

Michael Matthews

Michael Matthews (Provided by Kankakee Valley Park District)

By Jeff Bonty

Michael Matthews resigned as a commissioner for the Kankakee Valley Park District.

Executive Director Ross Bruni made the announcement at the board’s meeting on April 27.

Matthews was elected to the board in 2021. His six-year term is set to expire in 2027.

Two years ago, the board voted to change the term to four years.

An attempt was made to get a comment from Matthews.

Bruni said a notice will be put out announcing the position is open.

The remainder of the current board is Dave Skelly, James Frey, Angelina Gear, and Norm Eisengart.

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Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.