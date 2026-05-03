REO Speedwagon honored by state senate at request of Illinois Rock and Roll Museum in Joliet

Illinois Rock and Roll Museum Board member Andy Carey (from left), Museum Membership Manager Christine Johnson and her husband Mike Johnson, REO Speedwagon bass player Bruce Hall and his wife Kimmie Hall, Nancy Gratzer with husband Alan Gratzer, REO Speedwagon founder and original drummer, Jen Richrath and husband Eric Richrath son of Gary Richrath guitarist (who passed away in 2015), Museum Board member Patti Romero, wife of museum CEO and founder Ron Romero. (Photo provided by office of state sen. Rachel Ventura)

State Sen. Rachel Ventura celebrated legendary Illinois rock band REO Speedwagon with a Senate resolution honoring the band for “its enduring contributions to music, culture and the state as a whole.”

Senate Resolution 502 was introduced at the request of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum in Joliet, which formally presented the honor to members of REO Speedwagon during a special recognition event held in March.

“REO Speedwagon is a defining part of Illinois’ musical legacy,” said Ventura, D-Joliet. “For decades, their music has brought people together, inspired generations of artists, and put our state on the map in the world of rock and roll. I’m proud to recognize their incredible achievements with this Senate resolution.”

Formed in Champaign in 1967, REO Speedwagon rose to international fame over the next several decades with chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums.

Their best-selling album ‘Hi Infidelity" contained four U.S. Top 40 hits and sold more than 10 million copies.

Earlier in the spring, band members Alan Gratzer, Neal Doughty, Kevin Cronin, and late band member Gary Richrath’s son Eric toured the Rock and Roll Museum, a stop along historic Route 66, viewed the REO Speedwagon exhibit, and were presented with a copy of Senate Resolution 502.

“REO Speedwagon is a cornerstone of Illinois music history, and their success helped prove that world class rock could come straight from our state,” said Ron Romero, CEO and founder of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. “They’re one of the many great Illinois bands whose legacy inspired me to create the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum.”

Senate Resolution 502 was adopted by the Senate.