Joliet police investigate social media threat to Joliet Central H.S.

Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Joliet Police Department communicated that a threat was made to Joliet Central High School that was discovered on social media. Joliet Township High School District 204 sent an alert Monday morning.

“Law enforcement does not believe this is a viable threat,” the district alert stated.

There will be additional police presence at arrival and dismissal out of an abundance of caution, while Joliet police continue to investigate, the district said.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” the district said.