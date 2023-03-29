The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, March 28

At Braidwood, Joe Stellano got the win on the mound by striking out 15 and allowing zero runs or hits through seven innings for Reed-Custer during an 8-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference baseball victory over Herscher.
Jake McPherson went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Connor Esparza went 1 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Providence 11, St. Ignatius 0 (5 inn.): At New Lenox, AJ Vinci homered and drove in three runs to lead the Celtics to a Chicago Catholic League win.
Mitch Voltz went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Gavin Gomez went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Nate O’Donnell drove in a run.
Gomez struck out three through three, and Cooper Eggert finished the game and struck out two.
Ottawa Marquette 13, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At Dwight, the host Trojans managed just one hit in the Tri-County Conference loss.
Plainfield North 13, Plainfield East 2 (6 inn.): At Plainfield, Colin Doyle had a three-run home run to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
John St. Clair went 4 for 4 with a double, Aiden Zelenski went 2 for 3, driving in three, and David Wick went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Joe Guiliano struck out eight through four innings pitched.
Seneca 13, Woodland 4: At Streator, Calvin Maierhofer went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs during a Tri-County Conference victory.
Casey Clennon went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, Austin Aldridge and Dalton Degrush combined to have four hits, and Chase Buis, Aiden Vilcek and Kenny Daggett each tallied a hit.
Maierhofer struck out seven through 3 2/3 innings.
Coal City 18, Peotone 6: At Peotone, Creide Skubic homered to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Cason Headley went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored, Danny Olson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Tanner Wallace went 2 for 2 and drove in four.
Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Momence 1: At Momence, the Panthers had a slow start but picked it up in a seventh inning where they scored all their runs and earned the River Valley Conference win.
Logan Conger went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Nathan Staks drove in a run.
Cale Halpin earned the win on the mound, striking out five through three.
Softball
Manteno 19, Wilmington 6: At Wilmington, Drew Hosselton went 2 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored during an Illinois Central Eight victory.
Ava Peterson went 2 for 5, drove in three and scored two, Lily Bivona went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Jay Manau went 2 for 2 and drove in two.
Peterson struck out five through seven innings pitched.
Coal City 5, Peotone 3: At Peotone, the Lady Coalers battled until the end to pick up an Illinois Central Eight win.
Makayla Henline went 1 for 4 with a run scored, Jadyn Shaw went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Kerigan Copes, Khloe Picard and Sierra Anderson each drove in a run.
Masyn Kuder earned the win in the circle by striking out six through three.
Herscher 18, Reed-Custer 8: At Braidwood, the Tigers tallied 20 hits during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Mary Kanak and Anistin Hackley each collected three hits, while Becca Bond, Keira Ahramovich, Kayna Nelson, Allie Decman, Emma Powers and Lilly Maglione added hits.
Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Momence 8: At Momence, Hannah Balcom had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored during a River Valley Conference win.
Makaila McDaniel had two hits with an RBI and three runs scored, and Madison Wright drove in three.
Jayden Buchanan struck out five.
Plainfield Central 13, Rosary 2: At Plainfield, Tricia Hogrefe went 3 for 3, hit a two-run homerun and drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference victory.
Abby DeGrado went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Paige Rizzo went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Kierney Latarewicz earned her first varsity win, striking out six.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way East 1, Andrew 0: At New Lenox, Cami Butler got the lone goal during a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Elizabeth Burfeind had the assist, and Mattea Arroyo earned the shutout in net with seven saves.
Lincoln-Way West 7, Bloom 0: At Bloom, Kylie Murphy and Ava Peterson each had hat tricks during a nonconference victory.
Nora Gaffney added a goal. Assists were tallied by Gaffney, Murphy, Mo O’Neill, Peterson and Piper Eggener.
Cora Franczyk earned the shutout in net.
Oswego East 12, Joliet Central 0: At Oswego, the Wolves picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Boys volleyball
Plainfield Central 2, Nazareth 1: At Nazareth, the Wildcats battled to pick up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-14, 28-30, 25-11.
Ethan Ricketts had 30 assists, five kills, eight aces and six blocks; Tanner Torri had 17 digs; and Milo Nelson had seven kills.
Girls water polo
Lincoln-Way West 13, Lockport 6: At New Lenox, Paige Barkoozis led the scoring with four goals during Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Maddie Dul, Olivia Murphy and Joey Roedl combined to score six goals, and Dana Dykshorn, McKenna Cola and Mackenzie Rakoczy each added a goal.
Madalyn Witt was in net with 14 saves.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 16, Lockport 3: At Lockport, the Warriors picked up a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Girls badminton
Lockport 11, Lincoln-Way West 4: At Lockport, the Warriors fell short in Southwest Suburban Conference play.
At singles, Jess Dakin, Autumn Barajas and Lyn Noland each picked up a win. At doubles, Ella Mclynn and Peyton White earned a win.