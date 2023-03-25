The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, March 24, 2023

Seneca’s Teagan Johnson will certainly sleep well tonight.
After her performance at the Class 1A Illinois Prep Top Times, she likely will do so with a smile.
Johnson became an indoor state champion with her win in the pole vault and also teamed up with Keeli Pumphrey, Lila Coleman and Caitlyn O’Boyle to finish eighth in the 800 relay. O’Boyle also placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles.
Anna Bruno earned a pair of medals by finishing third in the 400 meters and second in the long jump. Lilly Woolery, Tessa Bowers, Anna Tynan and Caroline White placed seventh in the 3,200 relay, and Evelyn O’Connor took fifth in the 800. The Irish capped the night with a state title in the 1,600 relay from Bruno, Coleman, O’Connor and Clara Bruno.
Baseball
Dunlap 2, Morris 1: At Morris, Landon VanDyke struck out seven for Morris in the nonconference contest. Jack Wheeler had an RBI for Morris (0-2).
Lincoln-Way Central 12, Homewood-Flossmoor 2: At Flossmoor, the Knights broke open a close game with back-to-back four-run innings. Landon Mensik had four hits and drove in four for Central (2-0).
Lincoln-Way West 15, Kankakee 0 (4 inn.): At Kankakee, Lucas Acevedo and Cameron Armstrong combined on a four-inning no-hitter for the Warriors. Conor Essenberg and Jack Linko drove in three runs each for West (3-0).
Momence 2, Peotone 0: At Momence, Jacob Eaheart struck out nine over five innings for the Blue Devils. Hunter Becker and Joe Hasse had hits for Peotone (0-2).
Plainfield North 6, Marmion Academy 2: At Aurora, Ryan Nelson drove in a pair, and Joey Guiliano had two hits for the Tigers in the nonconference win. Kash Koslowski struck out five for Plainfield North (1-1).
Joliet West 6, Washington 4: At Jacksonville, Zackry Tarrant doubled and drove in a pair for West. Parker Schwarting, James Love and Ayden Lasson added RBIs for the Tigers (2-0).
Providence Catholic 5, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, four Celtics pitchers combined on the shoutout by striking out 15 Bengals. Jude Allen drove in a pair, and Jackson Smith added a run-scoring single for PC (2-0).
Danny Schuch doubled for East (0-3).
Ottawa 8, Plainfield South 3: At Plainfield, Joshua McGuigan and Jacob Russell each had RBIs for the Cougars (0-1).
Softball
Morris 15, Gardner-S. Wilmington 0 (4 inn.): At Morris, Ella Davis, Mylie Hughes and Elaina Vidales combined on a no-hitter in the nonconference win. Davis drove in three runs, and Vidales and Natalie Lawton two apiece for Morris (3-0).
Lockport 12, Plainfield North 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Alaina Peetz threw a no-hitter and allowed only two baserunners in the nonconference win for the 3-0 Porters. Ava Swain and Brooke Keltner had three RBIs each, and Sarah Viar and Addison Foster had a pair of RBIs each for Lockport.
Peotone 13, Momence 0 (6 inn.): At Momence, Sophie Klawitter went the distance for the Blue Devils, striking out 15. Mady Kibelkis and Ashley Veltman had 3 RBIs apiece. Klawitter, who had three doubles, drove in a pair, as did Isabella Johnson for Peotone (1-0).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Seneca 3: At Bourbonnais, Audry McNabb homered and accounted for all three runs driven in for Seneca (1-1). Tessa Krull struck out 10 in four innings for the Irish.
Tinley Park 15, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, Sam Hernandez had a single for the Steelmen as they suffered their first loss of the season. Central is now 2-1.
Plainfield South 6, Sandwich 4: At Sandwich, Lauren Pell drove in three and Katie Nichols and Hailie Boardmen a pair each in the nonconference win. Boardman and Regina Glover combined to strike out seven for South (2-2).
Joliet Catholic 18, Plainfield Central 10: At Plainfield, Wrigley Fanter contributed greatly in a nonconference slugfest. Fanter homered and tripled twice, driving in six for JCA (1-2).
Camryn Kinsella, Jordan Reeves and Madison Patrick all drove in a pair each for the Angels. Alyssa Bonomo, Mia Johnson and Viviana Vasquez each had two RBI for Central (1-2).
Boys volleyball
Romeoville 2, Argo 0: At Flossmoor, the Spartans captured a win in pool play at the Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational, 25-22, 25-23.
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Romeoville 0: At Flossmoor, the host Vikings took down the Spartans 25-23, 25-21.
Lockport 2, Minooka 0: At Chicago as part of the Marist Tournament, the Porters opened up play with a 25-17, 25-20 win over Minooka.
Joliet West 2, Bolingbrook 1: At Joliet, the host Tigers earned a win at their own invitational in three sets over the Raiders, 25-27, 25-20, 15-13.