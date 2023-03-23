The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, March 23, 2023

Louisville commit TJ Schlageter dominated in his first start of the season, going five innings, allowing just four base runners and striking out 11 as Joliet Catholic earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brother Rice on Wednesday.
The win was the first of the season for JCA (1-0-1). Trey Swiderski had one of the JCA’s twp hits and drove in a run for the Hilltoppers.
Lincoln-Way East 11, Wilmington 2: At Frankfort, four Griffins pitchers combined to allow six hits while striking out eight. Connor Bird, Connor Jendraszak, Jack Kennebeck and Ethan Godlewski did the work on the mound for East (3-0).
Aiden Knipper, Trevor Fishman and Johhny Dwyer had two RBIs each for East.
Kyle Farrell had three hits for Wilmington.
Naperville North 7, Bolingbrook 6 (5 inn.): At Naperville, Jonny Carrera hit a home run, driving in two for the Raiders in the rain-shortened contest. Jack Vodvarka, Matt Washington and Ben White also had RBIs for the Raiders (1-3).
Softball
Andrew 15, Romeoville 3 (5 inn.): At Tinley Park, Rylee Teel had an RBI single and Gracie Brucki a double for the Spartans (1-2).
Lemont 1, Marist 0: At Chicago, the defending Class 3A state champions looked the part in the nonconference shutout win. Sage Mardjetko struck out 10, and Avaree Taylor and Nicole Pontrelli had two hits each for Lemont (2-0).
Plainfield Central 11, Bolingbrook 3: At Bolingbrook, the Wildcats put five on the board in the first inning and never looked back in the nonconference win. Paige Rizzo tripled and drove in two and Sophia Patteron had three hits for Central (1-1). Karina Choi and Sydney Hinojosa had hits for the Raiders (2-1).
Plainfield South 11, Zion-Benton 0 (6 inn.): At Barrington, Katie Nichols homered, driving in two for the Cougars at the Barrington Spring Fling. Lauren Pell drove in three runs and Giana Zumdahl a pair for South (1-2).
Girls Track and Field
Romeoville 91, Joliet West 61.6, Reavis 53.7, Hillcrest 17.7: At Romeoville, the host Spartans captured five individual events and three relays to win the quadrangular. Mia Maglaya won the long and triple jumps, and Sophia Flowers, Arianna Nance and Tania Miller won individual events for Romeoville. Keziah Russi won the 800, Mary Papandria the high jump and Ava Offerman the 3,200 for Joliet West.
Lockport and Lemont compete at Open Invite: At Lockport, the Porters saw winners in nine events, and Lemont captured two events and two relays. Sydney Fontaine won two events for Lockport. Ashley Wrublik and Jordan Bartman were winners for Lemont.
Boys Lacrosse
Marist 12, Providence 3: At Glen Ellyn, the Celtics dropped their match to the Redhawks at the Glenbard West Invitational.
Boys Volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Minooka 0: At New Lenox, the Knights opened their season with a 25-19, 25-16 win over visiting Minooka.