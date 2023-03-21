The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, March 20, 2023

Joe Stellano and Ethan Slager combined to throw a four-inning no-hitter as Reed-Custer opened its season with a 13-0 romp over visiting Gardner-South Wilmington Monday afternoon. Stellano, Jake McPherson, Connor Esparza, and Brady Tyree led the way offensively with two hits each for the Comets. GSW fell to 0-2 on the season.
Baseball
Dwight 5, Fieldcrest 1: At Minonk, Luke Gallet had two hits and knocked in four for the Trojans in the season-opening nonconference win. Dwight (1-0) scored four times in the top of the seventh to secure the victory. Will Trainor struck out eight in six innings for the Trojans.
Providence Catholic 9, Joliet Central 0: At New Lenox, Ryan Hussey and Jack Zlogar combined to strike out nine in the season opener for the Celtics. Will Withers doubled and drove in two for PC (1-0). Marcus Hill and John Stasiak had singles for Central (0-1).
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Naperville Central 4 (8 inn.): At New Lenox, Landon Mensik drilled a 3-1 pitch over the centerfield wall for a walk-off grand slam for the Knights in the extra inning, nonconference win.
Metea Valley 16, Bolingbrook 5 (5 inn): At Bolingbrook, Thomas Corley homered and drove in a pair for the Raiders in the nonconference contest. Marvin Guzman, Ben White and Julian Rosales drove in runs for Bolingbrook (0-2).
Minooka 3, Coal City 2: At Minooka, Andrew Forillo reached on an error which allowed Sully Minor to score the go ahead run for the Indians in the nonconference contest. Noah Munson added two hits for Minooka (1-0-1). Derek Carlson tripled and drove in both runs for the Coalers (1-1).
Lockport 14, Yorkville 4 (6 inn,): At Yorkville, Niko Mastoras doubled and drove in four and Anthony Francone drove in two as the Porters stayed unbeaten so far this spring. Bennie Goslawski struck out six in four innings for Lockport (5-0).
Romeoville 13, Thornton-Fractional South 7: At Romeoville, Jonny Lee drove in three runs and Braden Lee, Matthew Martin and Nicholas Whitford had two hits each for the Spartans. Harrison Kolze and Matthew Burrell combined to strike out eight for Romeoville (1-1).
Downers Grove North 13, Plainfield Central 8: At Plainfield, Colin Bailye homered and drove in three for Central (0-1). Own Lopykinski and Grant Kearney each drove in a pair for the Wildcats.
Softball
Coal City 12, Sandwich 4: At Sandwich, nine runs in the first two innings was all the Coalers needed in the nonconference win. Makayla and Makenzie Henline combined for five hits and Kerigan Copes added three hits for Coal City (1-0).
Loyola Academy 9, Plainfield South 3: At Barrington, Hailie Boardman struck out 12 for the Cougars at the Barrington Spring Fling. Katie Nichols homered and had two hits. Kendal Pasquale and Lauren Pell also added a pair of hits for South (0-1).
Lincoln-Way East 12, Downers Grove North 1 (5 inn.): At Frankfort, the long ball was working for the Griffins in their season opener. East (1-0) scored 10 times in the first and got homers from Brianna Hagerty, Katie Stewart and Madeline Hickey.
Dwight 13, Fieldcrest 3 (6 inn.): At Minonk, Madi Ely struck out 10 as the Trojans improved to 2-0 to start the season. Avery Nuri, Erin Anderson, Megan Livingston, and Samantha Harsh had three hist each for Dwight.
Lincoln-Way West 14, Plainfield North 6: At New Lenox, Olivia Calderone homered twice and drove in four for West while Molly Marquardt drove in three and Peyton Cusack two for the Warriors (1-0). Alexandra Sikora and Isabella Palermo doubled for the Tigers.
St, Charles East 11, Plainfield Central 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Abby DeGrado and Tricia Hogrefe had singles for Central in their season opening nonconference contest.
Morris 5, Wilmington 2: At Morris, Ella Davis struck out 11, had two hits and drove in a run for Morris in its season opener. Olivia Hansen hit a two-run home run for the Wildcats.
Bolingbrook 12, Bremen 1 (5 inn.): At Midlothian, Sydney Hinojosa doubled, tripled and drove in two for the Raiders. Mackenzie McGrath struck out five in five innings for Bolingbrook (2-0).
Argo 2, Romeoville 0: At Summit, the Spartans were no hit in the nonconference contest. Lilly Roberts struck out 10 for Romeoville (1-1).
Boys Volleyball
Lincoln-Way West 2, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the Warriors opened the season defeating the Tigers 25-21, 25-19 in a nonconference contest. Connor Studer had 13 kills and Garrett Konopack added 18 assists for the Warriors.
Bolingbrook 2, Marmion Academy 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders opened the season with a 25-22, 25-21 win over the Cadets in a nonconference match.
Boys Lacrosse
Lincoln-Way West 7, Geneva 3: At New Lenox, West knocked off the Vikings in a nonconference contest.
Girls Lacrosse
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Lake Forest 8: At New Lenox, the Knights edged the Scouts in a nonconference contest.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way West 4th at Downers Grove Quad: At Downers Grove, Jess Dakin was a winner at No. 1 singles and Peyton White took No. 3 singles for West. Abigail Grude and Malori Zamora captured No. 2 doubles for the Warriors.
Girls Soccer
Herscher 7, Morris 0: At Herscher, Morris suffered its first loss of the young season in a nonconference contest. Morris is now 2-1 on the season.
Plainfield Central 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At Bourbonnais, the Wildcats picked up their second straight win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 10, Metea Valley 7: At New Lenox, West picked up the nonconference win over the Mustangs.
Girls Water Polo
Metea Valley 7, Lincoln-Way West 3: At Aurora, Olivia Murphy scored twice and Zoey Wallock added another for West. Madalyn Witt had 13 saves for the Warriors.