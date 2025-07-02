Family of missing Joliet man asks for city’s help

The family of Terhan Foster Gordon, a Joliet man missing since Friday, is seeking the city’s help in finding him.

“We don’t know who to go to,” Gordon’s cousin Juanita Crawford told the Joliet City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. “We don’t know what to do. We need your help.”

Crawford and other family members asked for the city’s help in developing a search party to look for Gordon.

“We have two detectives working completely on this and trying to help you,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy told the family members.

D’Arcy took contact information for the family and said the city would be in touch concerning the request for a search party.

Gordon, 35, was reported missing by his family, who last saw him on Friday evening.

Gordon is a Black male who is 5-foot-8 inches in height and about 165 pounds, police said. He has long brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo that reads ‘DBOY’ above his left eyebrow and is accompanied by a broken heart above his right eyebrow.

Police said Gordon was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police Chief William Evans after the council meeting said the two detectives are working full-time on searching for Gordon and are getting assistance when needed from other officers.

Evans said police would be willing to participate in a search.

He noted that the city’s new Certified Emergency Response Team, an organization of volunteers formed to assist in city emergencies, also may be able to take a role in a search for Gordon.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding Gordon’s whereabouts to call 911 or 815-726-2491. They can also call the Joliet Police Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.