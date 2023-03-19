The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, March 16

ROMEOVILLE — Plainfield North came away with the championship Saturday at the girls’ Southwest Prairie Conference Indoor Championships, held at Lewis University.
The Tigers finished with 89 points, followed by Oswego East (80), Minooka (73), Plainfield East (70), Oswego (58), Joliet West (54), Yorkville (54), Plainfield South (41), West Aurora (30), Romeoville (25), Joliet Central (11, and Plainfield Central (0).
Plainfield North got a win and new school record in the 4x800-meter relay as Lauren Dellangelo, Elise Czarniewski, Tessa Russo and Lindsey Wenz ran 9:38.02.
The Tigers’ Taylor McClain finished second in the 55 (7.37) and third in the 200 (26.48). The 4x400 relay team of Russo, Alex Eydenberg, Wenz and Dellangelo also won. The 4x200 relay team of McClain, Eydenberg, Aniya Poindexter and Natalie Liapis finished second, just .01 behind Plainfield East.
For Minooka, Ella McCollom finished first in the 1,600 (5:15.59), while Eliana Culpepper was second in the 400 (1:01.14) and fourth in the 200 (26.68). Gabby Kics was second in the 3,200 (11:34.92) and Laila Richardson was third in the shot put (10.19 m).
In the relays, Minooka’s team of Caprice Rodely, McCollom, Maya Ledesma and Cassie Fuhrman finished second in the 4x800 (9:49.84), while the 4x400 team of Rodely, Lauren Manning, Elizabeth Egwunwoke and Fuhrman was second (4:11.94).
Joliet Central’s Maciah Marszalek finished fourth in the 400, while teammate Madison King finished fifth in the 800 in 2:29, breaking the indoor record she set last week.
BADMINTON
Birds of Steel Invitational: At Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way West finished second. Abigail Grude and Malori Zamora took first at No. 2 doubles, while Jess Dakin finished second at No. 2 singles. Lyn Noland and Kealey Wujcik finished third at No. 3 doubles, while Dana Bogda and Autumn Barajas were fourth at No. 1 doubles. Maggie Schwerha finished fourth at No. 1 singles for the Warriors.
BOYS WATER POLO
Saxon Invitational: At Schaumburg, Lincoln-Way West won the championship. The Warriors beat Lake Forest, 19-4 and Lafayette (St. Louis), 20-10. They tied with Schaumburg, 9-9, but advanced to the final on criteria and then beat Warren, 11-7, to win the title.