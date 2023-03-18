The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, March 17

The Lockport baseball team picked up a pair of victories on Friday, defeating Mascoutah 6-0 and Mount Vernon 12-9 at the Prep Baseball Report Kickoff Classic.
Against Mascoutah, Trey Ringelstein threw five scoreless innings for the Porters (3-0) and Jake Moerman delivered a two-run double.
The Porters had to stave off a late rally from Mount Vernon in the nightcap after the Rams put up six runs in the seventh inning.
Girls soccer
Lincoln-Way East 4, Andrew 2: Cami Butler scored two goals, while Emily Herlihy and Daniela LaPonte each netted a goal each as the Griffins improved to 3-0 on the season.
Late Thursday
College Baseball
Joliet Junior College 5, TCS Post Grad 1: The Wolves improved to 9-7 on the season as Joey Boland struck out ten over six scoreless innings of work.
Austin Schneider was 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI
Girls soccer
Lockport 7, Hancock 0: Bella Diorio and Heather Canny each netted three goals for the Porters as they improved to 2-0.
Wilmington 8, Westmont 2: Alaina Clark had four goals while Alexa Clark added three as the Wildcats breezed to a nonconference win.