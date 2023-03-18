March 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperElectionEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, March 17

Lockport baseball continues its strong start

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lockport baseball team picked up a pair of victories on Friday, defeating Mascoutah 6-0 and Mount Vernon 12-9 at the Prep Baseball Report Kickoff Classic.

Against Mascoutah, Trey Ringelstein threw five scoreless innings for the Porters (3-0) and Jake Moerman delivered a two-run double.

The Porters had to stave off a late rally from Mount Vernon in the nightcap after the Rams put up six runs in the seventh inning.

Girls soccer

Lincoln-Way East 4, Andrew 2: Cami Butler scored two goals, while Emily Herlihy and Daniela LaPonte each netted a goal each as the Griffins improved to 3-0 on the season.

Late Thursday

College Baseball

Joliet Junior College 5, TCS Post Grad 1: The Wolves improved to 9-7 on the season as Joey Boland struck out ten over six scoreless innings of work.

Austin Schneider was 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI

Girls soccer

Lockport 7, Hancock 0: Bella Diorio and Heather Canny each netted three goals for the Porters as they improved to 2-0.

Wilmington 8, Westmont 2: Alaina Clark had four goals while Alexa Clark added three as the Wildcats breezed to a nonconference win.

Premium
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois