The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, February 6, 2023

Record season continues for Peotone girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

An already great season for the Peotone girls basketball team went to a new level Monday night. With their 57-33 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over host Wilmington, the Blue Devils established a school record for wins in a season by picking up win No. 27. Mady Kibelkis scored 17 points, and Jenna Hunter added 13 for Peotone (27-1, 14-0 ICE). Madi Schroeder added 11 for the Blue Devils.

Reed-Custer 35, Streator 18: At Streator, Brooklyn Harding led the Comets (15-15, 9-5 ICE) with 12 points in the victory over the Bulldogs. Senior Laci Newbrough added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Joliet West 65, West Aurora 50: At Joliet, the Tigers wrapped up senior night celebrating seniors Destiny McNair, JaNaye Smith, Ashlei Thomas, Deniyah Lockman, Angelina Leos and Kayla Louisville with a Southwest Prairie Conference win. West improved to 18-11, 11-3 in the SPC.

Coal City 68, Lisle 50: At Coal City, Mia Ferrias continued to stay hot from behind the 3-point arc for the Coalers. Her 25-point night included five 3s as Coal City picked up its 20th win of the season against seven losses. The Coalers improved to 10-4 in the ICE.

Andrew 46, Lemont 35: At Tinley Park, Lemont (17-10) dropped a nonconference contest against the visiting Thunderbolts.

Beecher 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 28: At Beecher, the Panthers dropped their sixth straight in a River Valley Conference contest. G-SW fell to 12-18, 9-6 in the RVC.

Boys Basketball

Joliet Catholic 79, Lincoln-Way West 71: At New Lenox, Tyler Surin scored 25 points, and Anthony Birsa added 15 in the Hilltoppers’ nonconference win. Owen Wiers added 11 points for JCA (11-14). Eli Bach led all scorers for West (10-17) with 27 points. Jacob Bereza added 16, and Tyler Gabriel had 15 for the Warriors.

