The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, February 6, 2023

An already great season for the Peotone girls basketball team went to a new level Monday night. With their 57-33 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over host Wilmington, the Blue Devils established a school record for wins in a season by picking up win No. 27. Mady Kibelkis scored 17 points, and Jenna Hunter added 13 for Peotone (27-1, 14-0 ICE). Madi Schroeder added 11 for the Blue Devils.
Reed-Custer 35, Streator 18: At Streator, Brooklyn Harding led the Comets (15-15, 9-5 ICE) with 12 points in the victory over the Bulldogs. Senior Laci Newbrough added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Joliet West 65, West Aurora 50: At Joliet, the Tigers wrapped up senior night celebrating seniors Destiny McNair, JaNaye Smith, Ashlei Thomas, Deniyah Lockman, Angelina Leos and Kayla Louisville with a Southwest Prairie Conference win. West improved to 18-11, 11-3 in the SPC.
Coal City 68, Lisle 50: At Coal City, Mia Ferrias continued to stay hot from behind the 3-point arc for the Coalers. Her 25-point night included five 3s as Coal City picked up its 20th win of the season against seven losses. The Coalers improved to 10-4 in the ICE.
Andrew 46, Lemont 35: At Tinley Park, Lemont (17-10) dropped a nonconference contest against the visiting Thunderbolts.
Beecher 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 28: At Beecher, the Panthers dropped their sixth straight in a River Valley Conference contest. G-SW fell to 12-18, 9-6 in the RVC.
Boys Basketball
Joliet Catholic 79, Lincoln-Way West 71: At New Lenox, Tyler Surin scored 25 points, and Anthony Birsa added 15 in the Hilltoppers’ nonconference win. Owen Wiers added 11 points for JCA (11-14). Eli Bach led all scorers for West (10-17) with 27 points. Jacob Bereza added 16, and Tyler Gabriel had 15 for the Warriors.