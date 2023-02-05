The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Feb. 4

PLAINFIELD — The Lincoln-Way West wrestling team won the team championship at the Class 3A Plainfield North Regional on Saturday with 189 points. Lincoln-Way Central was second with 167, followed by Plainfield North (152), Romeoville (107), Plainfield South (97), Providence Catholic (69), Plainfield East (68), and Plainfield Central (54).
The top three finishers in each weight class advance to next week’s Normal Community Sectional. Results of each weight class were: 106 - Maddox Garbis, Plainfield North (first); Carson DeBenedetto, Lincoln-Way West (second); Michael Heimberg, Lincoln-Way Central (third). 113 - Lou DelPage, Plainfield North (first), Rudy Silva, Plainfield South (second); Haden Anderson, Lincoln-Way West (third); 120 - Brian Farley, Romeoville (first); Rocco Silva, Plainfield South (second); Aidan Villar, Plainfield East (third); 126 - Nathan Knowlton, Lincoln-Way Central (first); Jase Salin, Lincoln-Way West (second); Camden McCloskey, Plainfield East (third); 132 - Karter Guzman, Lincoln-Way West (first); Jalen Byrd, Lincoln-Way Central (second); Luke Grindstaff, Plainfield North (third); 138 - Kyle Lindsey, Providence Catholic (first), Amir Alamawi, Lincoln-Way Central (second); Luke Siwinski, Lincoln-Way West (third); 145 - Kristian Meloy, Lincoln-Way Central (first); Tyler Mansker, Lincoln-Way West (second); Matthias Hautsinger, Plainfield Central (third).
152 - Nico Duggan, Plainfield East (first); Geno Papas, Providence Catholic (second); Camden Harvey, Lincoln-Way Central (third); 160 - Anthony Gulino, Plainfield North (first); Colin Bickett, Plainfield South (second); Max Becker, Lincoln-Way Central (third); 170 - Tim Key, Lincoln-Way Central (first); Mason Gougis, Romeoville (second); Mike O’Connor, Providence Catholic (third); 182 - Max Bowen, Plainfield Central (first); Evan Welsh, Lincoln-Way Central (second); Nate Elstner, Lincoln-Way West (third); 195 - Matthew Janiak, Plainfield South (first); Anthony Sherman, Lincoln-Way West (second); Roderick Burnett, Plainfield East (third); 220 - Leonardo Tovar, Plainfield North (first), Nick Kavooras, Lincoln-Way West (second); Jonathan Espinoza-Luna, Romeoville (third); 285 - Bradley Etolue, Plainfield North (first); Tony Galloway, Romeoville (second); Koda Miller, Providence Catholic (third).
Class 3A Moline Regional: Advancing to next week’s sectional were Liam Welsh of Joliet Central (third, 113), Damien Flores of Minooka (first, 120), Alex Fernandez of Joliet Central (third, 120), Carson Weber of Joliet West (first, 126), Cade Spivey of Minooka (third, 126), Cale Stonich of Minooka (second, 132), Marquell Godfrey of Joliet Central (third, 132), Dominic Schiavone of Minooka (second, 138), Jorge Robles of Joliet Central (third, 138), Marcus Godfrey, Jr. of Joliet Central (third, 145), Elijah Munoz of Minooka (first, 152), Austin Perella of Joliet West (second, 152), Cody Pelton of Minooka (second, 170), Jovon Johnson of Joliet West (second, 195), Charles Walker of Joliet Central (second, 220), and Wyatt Schmitt of Joliet West (first, 285).
Class 3A Glenbard East Regional: Advancing to next week’s sectional for Bolingbrook were Aaron Camacho (first, 126), Tom McDermott (second, 128), Marcus Poe (third, 145), Dominick Hargrove (first, 195), and Isaac Amoh (first, 285).
Class 2A Hinsdale South Regional: Lemont won the team title with a score of 231. Advancing to next week’s sectional for Lemont were Cory Zator (first, 113), Carter Mikolajczak (first, 126), Jullian Vallianatos (second, 132), Sammy Schuit (first, 138), Jeremy O’Connor (first, 145), Noah O’Connor (first, 152), Nico LoCoco (first, 160), Vinny DelliColli (second, 170), Dillon Labno (third, 182), Nathan Wrublik (first, 195), Daniel Taylor (second, 220), and Alex Pasquale (first, 285).
Class 2A Burlington Central Regional: Advancing to next week’s sectional for Morris were Owen Sater (first, 106), Tyler Semlar (first, 145) and Kazden Klinker (third, 126).
Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional: Coal City won the team title with a score of 285, while Reed-Custer was second with 161. Advancing to next week’s sectional were: 106 - Culan Lindemuth, Coal City (first), Kyler Hahn, Seneca (third); 113 - Brody Widlowski, Coal City (first), Landon Dooley, Wilmington (second), Ethan Othon, Seneca (third); 120 - Dylan Crouch, Dwight (first), Aidan Kenney, Coal City (second), Maxymillian Lichaj, Reed-Custer (third); 126 - Micah Spanizzola, Peotone (first), Brock Finch, Coal City (second); 132 - Jake Piatak, Coal City (first), Sam Begler, Reed-Custer (second), Santino Izzi, Peotone (third); 138 - Brant Widlowski, Coal City (first), Jeremy Eggleston, Reed-Custer (second); 145 - Mateo Blessing, Coal City (first), Ian Kreske, Peotone (third); 152 - Marco Spanizzola, Peotone (second), Landin Benson, Coal City (third); 160 - Landon Markle, Reed-Custer (second), Jack Poyner, Coal City (third); 170 - Derek Carlson, Coal City (first), Rex Pfeifer, Reed-Custer (second), Collin Wright, Seneca (third); 182 - Braiden Young, Coal City (first), Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer (second); 195 - Joey Breneman, Coal City (first), Chris Peura, Seneca (second), Hunter Hayes, Wilmington (third); 220 - Kody Marschner, Reed-Custer (first), Drake Dearth, Coal City (second), Alex Cardenas, Peotone (third); 285 - Gunnar Berg, Reed-Custer (first), Michael Gonzalez, Coal City (second).
Competitive Cheerleading
At the IHSA state meet in Bloomington, Lincoln-Way East won the state championship in the Large Team division with a score of 98.13, while Lincoln-Way West was second with 95.43. Lockport (94.63) took third, while Lincoln-Way Central (91.98) was fifth.
Lemont finished as the state runner-up in the Medium Team division, while Providence Catholic was sixth. Wilmington took ninth in the Small Team division.
Boys Basketball
Hinsdale Central 70, Plainfield East 66: Ehi Ogbomo led Plainfield East (12-14) with 25 points and had six assists, while Andrew Soenksen had 18 points and eight rebounds.
Plainfield North 66, Naperville North 43: Jeffrey Fleming led Plainfield North (15-11) with 16 points, while Demir Ashiru had 14.
Romeoville 66, Willowbrook 63: Meyoh Swansey led the Spartans (15-10) with 24 points, while Troy Cicero scored 21.
Girls Basketball
Providence Catholic 44, DePaul 40: Molly Knight led Providence (21-10) with 11 points in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament victory, while Annalise Pietrzyk had 10, Bella Morey scored nine and Gabi Bednar added seven.
Morris 61, Wilmington 53: Freshman Landrie Callahan had 32 points and 20 rebounds to lead Morris (9-20), while Addison Stacy scored eight and Brooklyn Lind added eight.
LaLumiere (IN) 59, Joliet West 52: Maziah Shelton scored 16 points for the Tigers (17-11), while Destiny McNair scored 12, Brooke Schwall had 11 and Makayla Chism 10.
Dixon 54, Plainfield North 48: The Tigers fell to 21-9 with the loss in the Kaneland Hoops for a Cure Shootout.
Peotone 60, Timothy Christian 39: Madi Schroeder had 20 points to lead Peotone (26-1) to the non-conference win, while Jenna Hunter scored 18 and Madi Kibelkis added 12.
Girls Bowling
Joliet West Regional: At Town & Country Lanes in Joliet, Joliet West won the title with a score of 5,915. Minooka finished second with 5,883 and Lincoln-Way West was fourth with 5,174. All three advance to next weekend’s Decatur Eisenhower Sectional. Joliet West’s Malaya Chavez won the individual title with a score of 1,345. Advancing to the sectional as individuals were Samantha Mann of Lincoln-Way Central, Kayley Kohler and Elizabeth Weitting of Reed-Custer, and Lexi Cerrillo and Contessa Szymczak of Joliet Central.
Andrew Regional: Lockport won the team title with a score of 6,104, led by individual champion Morgan LiCausi, who rolled 1,305. Lincoln-Way East finished third and will also advance to next weekend’s Oswego East Sectional.
Bolingbrook Regional: Oswego won the team title, while Plainfield East finished second, Plainfield Central third and Oswego East fourth. All advance to next weekend’s Oswego East Sectional. Advancing as individuals were Shawna Fizer of Bolingbrook, Claire Young of Lemont, Amaya Balcar of Plainfield North and Olivia Klimek, Gabriella Moran and Lydia Springer of Romeoville.