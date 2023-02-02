The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

A 15-0 run in the second quarter lifted the Dwight boys basketball team to a 75-58 nonconference win over host Gardner-South Wilmington on Wednesday night. The Trojans improved to 12-13. G-SW dropped to 10-16 overall.
Reed-Custer 63, Peotone 51: At Braidwood, the Comets improved to 21-4 overall and 9-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with the win. Peotone dropped to 13-11 overall, 5-6 in the ICE.
Girls basketball
Dwight 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 38: At Gardner, the Panthers fell to the Trojans in a nonconference game. Addy Fair had 18 points and set the single-season scoring record for the Panthers. Hannah Balcom added 11 for G-SW (12-16).
Dwight improved to 9-16.
Joliet Catholic 56, St. Viator 41: At Arlington Heights, the Angels picked up their 14th win of the season with the victory over the Lions in the East Suburban Catholic Conference Tournament.
JCA improved to 14-15 on the season.