The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, January 26, 2023

At Braidwood, it was a rare occurrence for the Peotone girls basketball team, trailing Reed-Custer after the first quarter. But it was all Blue Devils from there, as Peotone rolled to a 56-21 win to remain unbeaten at 23-0, 11-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Addie Graffeo led a balanced scoring night for the Blue Devils with 15 points. Jenna Hunter scored 14, and Mady Kibelkis chipped in with 10 for Peotone.
R-C (12-15, 6-5 ICE) was led by Kaylee Tribble with eight points.
Romeoville 59, Plainfield South 29: At Romeoville, Jadea Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Spartans to the Southwest Prairie Conference win over the Cougars.
Laila Houseworth added 12 for Romeoville (15-12, 8-5).
Coal City 48, Streator 26: At Streator, Mia Ferrias hit three 3-pointers in the road ICE win for the Coalers. Makenzie Henline and Abby Stiles each contributed seven rebounds for Coal City (18-6, 8-3 ICE).
Lincoln-Way Central 59, Mother McCauley 55: At New Lenox, Azyah Newson-Cole led the way again for the Knights with 25 points and eight rebounds in the nonconference win. LWC (18-9) also got 11 points and five boards from Gracen Gehrke.
Sandburg 37, Lockport 34: At Orland Park, Alaina Peetz popped in 10 points for the Porters in their SouthWest Suburban Conference loss. Lucy Hynes chipped in with nine for Lockport (13-15, 0-5).
Joliet West 65, Plainfield Central 35: At Joliet, Destiny McNair led the Tigers with 24 points in their SPC win. Makayla Chism added 11 and Brook Schwall 10 for West (15-9, 9-3).
Seneca 48, Roanoke-Benson 43: At Seneca, a big fourth quarter and hot shooting from the foul line lifted the Irish in the Tri-County Conference matchup. Ella Sterling had 18, and Kennedy Hartwig and Cassia Buchanan added 10 points each for Seneca (19-8, 10-1).
Lincoln-Way West 45, Andrew 42: At New Lenox, Ava Gugliuzza led the way for the Warriors (19-7, 5-1) with 16 points in the SWSC win.
Boys basketball
Plano 59, Coal City 52: At Plano, the Coalers dropped to 9-13 overall with the nonconference loss to the Reapers.
Providence 47, Morris 40: At Morris, the Celtics rallied from a four-point deficit after three quarters to earn the nonconference win over Morris (8-17).
Providence (9-14) hit 8 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Boys wrestling
Downers Grove North 63, Lemont 6: At Downers Grove, Roberto Patino recorded a fall in 1:46 at 152 pounds for Lemont.
Reed-Custer wins tri-meet: At Sandwich, the Comets improved to 21-7 on the season with a pair of wins. R-C defeated the host Indians 42-36 and edged Plano 40-38.
Boys swimming
Lincoln-Way Central 91, Bradley-Bourbonnais 82: At Bourbonnais, Tyler Lambert and Jack Mroz each won a pair of individual events for the Knights in the road dual meet win. Mroz and Lambert were joined by other individual event winners Ethan Pajula and Max Platos to win the 400 freestyle relay.
Lincoln-Way East 129, Lincoln-Way-West 57: At Frankfort, the host Griffins swam by the Warriors in an SWSC dual meet.