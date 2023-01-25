The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, January 24

At Joliet on Tuesday, Joliet Central led at halftime and came out with a 48-42 win after two overtimes during a Southwest Prairie Conference girls basketball game against Oswego.
Lincoln-Way West 63, Stagg 34: At Stagg, Ava Gugliuzza put up 24 points to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Chynne Lewis scored 11 points, and Caroline Smith and Reagan Seivert each added eight.
Plainfield North 51, Joliet West 30: At Plainfield, Lexi Salazar had 20 points during a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Sycamore 61, Morris 22: At Sycamore, Landrie Callahan had six points and five rebounds, but Morris fell in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Brooklyn Lind scored three points and added seven rebounds.
Wilmington 71, Gardner-South Wilmington 65 (OT): At Gardner, Addi Fair scored 39 points, but the hosts fell in River Valley Conference action.
Chloe Wells had 10 points, and Grace Olsen and Maddie Simms each added five.
Serena 32, Reed-Custer 27: At Serena, the score was tied after three, but the Comets fell to the Huskers in nonconference play.
Kaylee Tribble had 12 points, and Laci Newbrough added 10 for Reed-Custer.
Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way Central 52, Stagg 36: At New Lenox, the Knights picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Oswego 59, Joliet Central 56: At Oswego, Joliet Central couldn’t hold onto a halftime lead, as the Steelmen (6-19, 2-9) led by as many as eight in the first half, but Oswego took a 35-33 lead midway through the third quarter and never trailed again.
Zion Kostyra had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Jamarcho Holman scored 11 points to lead the Steelmen.
– Read Ryan Walker’s full report on this game at theherald-news.com.
Dwight 67, Midland 57: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson led the scoring with 23 points.
Conner Telford scored 17, and Dawson Carr added 14 as the Trojans advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals.
Peotone 50, Herscher 32: At Herscher, Miles Heflin had 27 points and seven rebounds during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Oswego East 69, Plainfield East 51: At Plainfield, the Wolves battled to a win during SouthWest Prairie Conference action.