The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, January 23

At Newark, Brett Bounds had 19 points during Morris 60-45 nonconference boys basketball victory over Newark on Monday.
Jack Wheeler put up 18 points, and Gage Phillips added 10 for Morris (8-16).
Girls basketball
Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Donovan-St. Anne 30: At Gardner, Addi Fair scored 16 points to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Grace Olsen followed closely behind with 12, and Taeryn Lardi added eight for the Panthers (12-12).
Coal City 60, Manteno 35: At Coal City, Mia Ferrias scored 14 points during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Audrey Cooper followed with 13 points, and Makenzie Henline put up eight points.
Peotone 57, Herscher 23: At Peotone, Jenna Hunter put 26 points on the board to lead the Blue Devils to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Mady Kibelkis scored 11 points and Madi Schroeder added 10.
Wilmington 52, Streator 39: At Wilmington, Cailey Gwaltney led the scoring with 13 points as the Wildcats captured an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Ellie Isermann and Ava Gwaltney combined to score 12.
Girls bowling
Joliet Central 2,144, Bolingbrook 1,828: At Joliet, Natalyn Baranak roled a 449 series during a nonconference win.
Contessa Szymczak bowled a 435 and Lexi Cerrillo rolled a 413.
For the Raiders, Shawna Fizer led all scoring with a 474 series.