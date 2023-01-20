The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, January 19

At New Lenox, Azyah Newson-Cole scored 13 points and had six rebounds for Lincoln-Way Central during a SouthWest Suburban Conference girls basketball victory over Lincoln-Way West, 49-34.
Gracen Gehrke had 12 points and four rebounds and Lina Panos and Keira Hunt combined to score 18.
Peotone 49, Manteno 18: At Peotone, Madi Schroeder led the scoring with 10 points.
Mady Kibelkis and Addie Graffeo combined to score 18 points and Jenna Hunter added eight.
Coal City 58, Reed-Custer 27: At Coal City, Abby Gagliardo put up 13 points to lead the Coalers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Mia Ferrias scored 12 and Audrey Cooper added eight.
Putnam County 37, Seneca 34: At Midland, the Irish fell in Tri-County Conference tournament action.
Boys wrestling
Seneca 57, Byron 24: At Byron, the Fighting Irish battled to earn a nonconference victory.
Kyler Hahn, Avery Phillips, Ethan Othon, Nick Grant, Memphis Echeverria, Asher Hemby, Collin Wright, Chris Peura and Aiden Wood each picked up wins.
Boys swimming
Lincoln-Way West 102, Stagg 82: At Stagg, the Tigers battled to pull out a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.