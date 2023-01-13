The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, January 12, 2023

The boys basketball game between host Reed-Custer and Streator on Thursday night in Braidwood couldn’t have been much closer. It was tied after the second, third and fourth quarters and went into overtime.
Jake McPherson saw to it that the outcome would swing in the direction of the Comets. His 21 points lifted Reed-Custer to a 63-60 Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
The win ties R-C (14-3, 6-1 ICE) with the Bulldogs for the top spot in the conference. Wes Shats had a big night with 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Lucas Foote tallied 14 for the Comets.
Girls Basketball
Seneca 49, Henry 24: At Seneca, Kennedy Hartwig scored her 1,000th career point and finished with 22 on the night to lead the Irish to the Tri-County Conference win. Seneca (16-7, 8-1), the top seed in the conference tournament next week, jumped out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Reed-Custer 32, Manteno 24: At Manteno, the Comets led wire to wire to pick up the big ICE win. Laci Newbrough led the way with nine points for RC (11-11, 5-3). Kaylee Tribble had seven points, nine boards and three steals. Caelen Cole had 10 steals to lead the Comets.
Coal City 57, Wilmington 30: At Coal City, Mia Ferrias scored 15 points and Audrey Cooper added 10 for the Coalers, who improved to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the ICE. Wilmington dropped to 6-12, 3-5 in the ICE.
Joliet West 54, Oswego East 53 (2OT): At Oswego, the Tigers survived the Southwest Prairie Conference contest. Maziah Shelton and Destiny McNair led the way for the Tigers (11-8, 5-2).
Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Grace Christan 29: At Gardner, Addi Fair led the Panthers (9-12, 6-3) with 23 points, and Grace Olson added 11 in the River Valley Conference win.
Bolingbrook 81, Lincoln-Way West 47: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders (16-1, 3-0) took down the Warriors in an SWSC contest.
Lincoln-Way Central 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46: At New Lenox, Central picked up the SWSC win over the visiting Boilermakers.
Roanoke-Benson 60, Dwight 30: At Dwight, the Tri-County conference contest went the way of the Rockets. Dwight fell to 3-10 overall, 1-4 in conference play.
Boys Wrestling
Lemont 52, Oak Lawn 17: At Oak Lawn, Daniel Taylor made quick work of his opponent in the 220-pound class, winning by pin in 33 seconds for Lemont. Carter Mikolajczak, Julian Vallianatos, Sam Schuit, and Johnny O’Connor also claimed victories for the Indians.
Lemont 54, Eisenhower 18: At Oak Lawn, freshmen Vincent Delicolli and Cory Zator lifted the Indians to the South Suburban Conference win over the Cardinals. Aidan Potaczek and Daniel Taylor were among the winners for Lemont.
Joliet Catholic 30, Marmion Academy 27: At Aurora, a big night for the Hilltoppers ended by taking down the top-ranked team in Class 3A, and the No. 25-ranked team in the country.
Joliet Central 39, Plainfield Central 33: At Plainfield, Brian Mendez won by fall at 126 pounds to secure the match for the Steelmen. JC improved to 4-1 in the SPC, finishing second overall in the regular season. Tremaine Cooper, Ignacio Cerritos, Jordan Garcia, and Andy Moreno were among the winners for Joliet Central. State-ranked Max Bowen was among the winners for the Wildcats.
Reed-Custer wins two duals: At Peotone, the Comets improved to 17-5 on the season with a pair of dual-meet wins. RC defeated Manteno 66-18 and host Peotone 44-27.
Girls Bowling
Lockport 1,909, Sandburg 1,496: At Lockport, Madelyn Lave rolled a team-best 440 two-game series to lead the Porters in the SouthWest Suburban Conference match. Morgan LiCausi added a 404 series for Lockport.