The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, January 9, 2023

A stellar fourth-quarter defensive performance Monday helped keep the Peotone girls basketball team unbeaten as it outscored Coal City 18-2 in the final eight minutes in cruising to a 55-32 win over the visiting Coalers.
Jenna Hunter led the Blue Devils with 19 points, and Madi Schroeder added 18 as Peotone improved to 16-0 on the season, and 7-0 in the Illinois Central Eight. Coal City fell to 13-5, 4-3 in the ICE.
Boys Basketball
Dwight 60, Peotone 56: At Dwight, Wyatt Thompson scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as the Trojans held off the Blue Devils in a nonconference contest.
Dawson Carr added 11 points and Conner Telford had 10 for Dwight (7-12). Lucas Gesswein had 19 and Miles Heflin scored 18 for Peotone (9-6).
Momence 68, Reed-Custer 64 (OT): At Momence, Jake McPherson scored 21 points, and Wes Shats added 19 points and 19 rebounds in a wild nonconference contest. R-C, which dropped to 13-3 on the season, also received 10 points from Jace Christian.
Girls Basketball
Putnam County 29, Seneca 25: At Seneca, points were hard to come by for the Lady Irish in their first Tri-County Conference loss. Kennedy Hartwig and Alyssa Zellers scored 10 points each to lead the way for Seneca (15-7, 7-1).
Grant Park 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 37: At Gardner, Addi Fair led the way for the Panthers (8-11, 5-3) with 23 points in their River Valley Conference victory.