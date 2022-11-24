The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, November 23

At Seneca, the Seneca Fighting Irish battled to take a Seneca Turkey Tournament boys basketball victory over Hall 73-44.
Braden Ellis led with 13 points, and Paxton Giertz and Lane Provance combined to add 24.
Lincoln-Way West 67, Bremen 33: At Oak Lawn, Tyler Gabriel had 16 points to lead the Warriors to a Spartan-Ram Classic tournament victory.
Eli Bach and Jacob Nereza had 14 points each.
Momence 62, Dwight 39: At the Route 17 Classic, Wyatt Thompson had 25 points, but the Trojans fell.
Dawson Carr and Conner Telford combined to score 12 points.
T.F. South 66, Lincoln-Way Central 65: At Bloom, Jack Barrett had 28 points, but the Knights (0-3) fell at the Marian Catholic Invitational.
Korey Cagnolatti had 10 points, Ethan Vrabec had eight, Jack Novak had seven, and Liam Arsich added six.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 61, Joliet Central 53: At Joliet, Keira Hunt had 19 points and four steals to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory.
Azyah Newson-Cole had 12 points and three assists, and Gianna Amadio had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
BOYS WRESTLING
Lincoln-Way Central 52, Bolingbrook 24: At Bolingbrook, the Knights battled and won in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Michael Heimberg (106), Jalen Byrd (132), Evan Welsh (182) and Colin Welsh (285) all picked up wins.
Lincoln-Way Central 58, Neuqua Valley 10: At Bolingbrook, the Knights won in nonconference action.