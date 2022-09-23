The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, September 22

At Joliet, Gabby Piazza had 11 kills and five aces to lead the Joliet West Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference volleyball victory over West Aurora, 25-16, 25-21.
Ava Grevengoed had nine kills, six digs and one ace; Olivia Baxter five digs; Ashlyn Noon 14 assists, two digs and one ace; and Taylor Brenczewski 10 assists and two aces.
Bolingbrook 2, Stagg 0: At Stagg, Madison Shroba led with eight kills to help the Raiders to a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.
Sarah Harvey had 10 assists and seven aces, Olivia Vaughn had seven assists and two aces, Kate Mottlow had seven digs, and Noelle Aprati had two blocks.
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Porters were led by Lainey Green with 13 assists and four aces during a SouthWest Suburban Conference victory, 25-13, 26-24.
Meg Consigny had nine kills, and Grace Juergens had 15 digs.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, the Knights fell in SouthWest Suburban Conference action. Kiera King had 11 kills, six assists and a block.
Minooka 2, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, Rachel Karceski had 10 kills to lead Minooka to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-10, 25-3.
GIRLS GOLF
Seneca 235, Earlville 280: At Plano, Ella McDonnell fired a 47 to lead the Irish to a nonconference victory.
Addison Stiegler shot a 55, Shelby Welsh shot a 59, Jolena Odum shot 60, and Jessica Bertrang followed with a 61.
BOYS SOCCER
Coal City 3, Kankakee 0: At the Rival’s Cup, Luke Hawkins scored two goals to lead the Coalers to a nonconference victory.
Mataeo Blessing scored the third goal. Warriors assists came from Trey Buck and Gavin Togliatti.
Lincoln-Way West 1, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At Flossmoor, the Warriors defeated the Vikings in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Oswego 2, Minooka 1: At Oswego, Minooka battled but fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Mekhi Cortes scored the lone goal, and Ethan Kimbarovsky was in net recording five saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln-Way West 5, Andrew 2: At Andrew, the Warriors defeated the Yellow Jackets in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Nora Gosgrove and Emily Tigchelaar were key contributors in singles for the Warriors.
GIRLS SWIMMING
West Aurora 98, Morris 83: At Morris, the Morris co-op was defeated in nonconference action.
Abigail Burke finished first in the 50 freestyle (:30.26), and the 400 freestyle team of Jena Lopina, Ella Mailhiot, Lilly Rodriguez and Burke finished first as well with a time of 4:41.02. Burke also placed second in the 100 freestyle (1:07.31).