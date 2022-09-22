The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Joliet West junior Marcellus Mines ran away from a talented Boilermaker Cross Country Invite field Wednesday in Bourbonnais.
Mines ran the race in 15:40.8, finishing almost a minute ahead of the next closest runner. Mines’ effort, combined with a fifth-place finish from sophomore Julian Esquivel and an eighth-place finish from senior Daniel Orozco, helped the Tigers to a second-place finish in the team standings with 46 points. Bradley-Bourbonnais won the team title with 26 points.
On the girls side, West placed five runners in the top 10 to take the team title with 27 points. Avery Kittl, Keziah Russi, Asia Kocheva, Sydney Lukancic and Julietta Contreras lifted the Tigers to the team title. Peotone freshman Celeste Richards finished third overall.
Boys Soccer
Nazareth 2, Joliet Catholic 1: At Joliet, on senior night for the Hilltoppers, they dropped a one-goal decision to the Roadrunners. JCA drops to 3-9-1, 0-5 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.
La Salle-Peru 2, Morris 1: At Peru, in an Interstate 8 contest, the Cavaliers edged Morris. Morris fell to 5-8, 2-3 in the Interstate 8.
Romeoville 7, Shepard 1: At Palos Hills, the Spartans stayed unbeaten by rolling over the Astros in a nonconference game. Romeoville improved to 14-0-1.
Girls Volleyball
Morris 2, Rochelle 1: At Rochelle, after a tough three-game loss to Kaneland on Tuesday, Morris bounced back with a three-set win at Rochelle in the Interstate 8, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21. Morris improved to 17-4, 4-1 in conference.
Oswego East 2, Lockport 1: At Oswego, Meg Consigny had 10 kills as the Porters fell in three, 26-24, 22-25, 25-23. Abby O’Sullivan had 17 assists and Payton Malinowski added 17 digs for Lockport (15-4).