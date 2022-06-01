High school sports roundup for Tuesday, May 31

The Lincoln-Way East softball team earned its place in the championship game of the Class 4A Sandburg Sectional with a 2-0 victory over Shepard on Tuesday.
The Griffins (26-2) will play either Lincoln-Way Central or Lockport, who square off in the other semifinal Wednesday, in the sectional title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Danielle Stewart was dominant in the circle for Lincoln-Way East, allowing only one hit while striking out 13.
Stewart also had one of the two Griffins RBIs. MacKenzie Gallagher had the other.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Plainfield South 0: The Cougars’ Cinderella story in the postseason came to an end in the semifinals of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional as they were no-hit in a loss to the Boilermakers.
Plainfield South finished the season with a 12-18 record.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
O’Fallon def. Plainfield East, 2-0: The Bengals fell one step short of the state tournament with a loss to the host school in a sectional final match.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lincoln-Way 18, Marist 16: Lincoln-Way advanced to state with a narrow win over Marist.
Lincoln-Way will play New Trier in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Hinsdale Central.