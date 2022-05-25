High school sports roundup for Tuesday May 24, 2022

Martin Kowalczyk had six kills and was a force on defense with six blocks to lift Lemont to a 25-21, 25-15 win over Richards on Tuesday at the Chicago Brooks Regional semifinal.
Jacob TerMaat added six kills, and Cael Whitchurch contributed 11 assists for Lemont.
Lemont (23-9), seeded sixth, will face Sandburg at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional championship.
Lincoln-Way Easy 2, Romeoville 0: At the Bolingbrook Regional, the second-seeded Griffins advanced to the regional championship with the 25-23, 25-14 win over the Spartans.
East (30-6) will play the host Raiders for the regional title at 6 p.m. Thursday. Romeoville closed out its season at 11-19.
Bolingbrook 2, Stagg 1: At the Bolingbrook Regional, a third-game rally lifted the Raiders (17-17) to the 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 win over Stagg.
Plainfield East 2, Minooka 0: At the Joliet Catholic Regional, Plainfield East rolled in straight sets over the Indians, 25-13, 25-20. The Bengals improved to 30-5, while Minooka ended its season 11-26.
Plainfield East will play Joliet West for the regional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Joliet West 2, Joliet Catholic Academy 1: At the Joliet Catholic Regional, the No. 3-seeded Tigers (23-8) hung on for a wild, three-set win over the host Hilltoppers, 14-25, 25-13, 25-22.
JCA ended its season at 18-16.
Softball
Marian Catholic 6, Joliet Catholic Academy 2: At the Class 3A Marian Catholic Regional in Chicago Heights, Wrigley Fanter had an RBI double and Morgan Bruno an RBI single as JCA opened up a 2-0 advantage. But a five-run seventh ended the Angels’ season at 12-15-1. Alina Schlageter had a double as part of a two-hit day for JCA.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Romeoville 1: At the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional, Lyndsey Grein struck out 13 as the Knights advanced to the regional final.
Josephine Jager, McKenzie Murdock and Alexis Youngren had RBIs for Central (22-4-1). Jolene Anderson had an RBI for Romeoville (3-21).
The Knights play Sandburg for the regional crown at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Sandburg 6, Bolingbrook 1: At the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional, Tyanna Thomas struck out five and had a hit for the Raiders in the regional semifinal. Bolingbrook closed its season at 7-16-1.
Lincoln-Way East 15, Rich Township 0 (4 inn): At the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional, two pitchers combined for a perfect game for the top-seeded Griffins. Danielle Stewart and Maddie Hickey struck out 10 for LWE (24-2). Averi Vander Woude had four hits and three driven in, and Katie Stewart hit a three-run home run for East.
The Griffins play Homewood-Flossmoor for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Homewood-Flossmoor 11, Joliet West 1 (6 inn): At the Class 4A Homewood-Flossmoor Regional, West closed out its season in regional play. Mackenzie Farkas had the lone RBI for the Tigers (12-15).
Lemont 12, Illinois Math & Science 1 (5 inn): At the Class 3A Lemont Regional, another day, another no-hitter for the Lemont pitching staff. Avaree Taylor struck out seven in five innings for the Indians (28-6). At the plate, Taylor drove in three runs for Lemont.
Lemont will face Bremen or Hillcrest for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lockport 10, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn): At the Class 4A Lockport Regional, Alaina Peetz and Kelcie McGraw combined to throw a no-hitter in the regional semifinal for the Porters. Yesenia Zavala homered and drove in three for Lockport (28-5). Central closed out its season 2-22.
Lockport plays Andrew for the regional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Minooka 5, Plainfield Central 0: At the Class 4A Minooka Regional, the hosts advanced to the regional final with the shutout win over the visiting Wildcats. Minooka improved to 18-9-1. Central closed its season 11-15.
Minooka awaits the winner of the second semifinal between Pekin and Plainfield South.
Providence Catholic 19, Crete-Monee 2 (4 inn): At the Class 3A Marian Catholic Regional in Chicago Heights, a 12-run first inning proved more than enough for the top-seeded Celtics. Abby Johnson, Kailee O’Sullivan and Gaby Reyes homered for Providence (23-9).
The Celtics will face Marian Catholic in Friday’s regional final at 4:30 p.m.
Morris 2, Kankakee 1: At the Class 3A Morris Regional, Addison Stacy singled to center field on the third pitch of her at-bat, driving home Sydney Walker to move Morris into Saturday’s regional final against Ottawa.
Stacy accounted for both RBI for Morris (22-14). Ella Davis struck out 10 in seven innings.
Girls Soccer
Benet Academy 4, Joliet Catholic Academy 0: At the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Sectional, the Angels’ season came to an end against top-seeded Benet. JCA closed out the season at 14-6-1.
Lemont 1, Nazareth Academy 0: At the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Sectional, second-seeded Lemont advanced to the sectional final with the shutout win over the Roadrunners. Lemont (20-4) will face top-seeded Benet Academy for the sectional title at 4:30 p.m. Friday.