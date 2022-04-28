High school sports roundup for Wednesday April 27

The Lincoln-Way East baseball team had little trouble getting back on track as it bested Crete-Monee, 14-0, on Wednesday.
The Griffins (14-5) got three hits from John Connors and two-hit performances from Zach Kwasny, Jack Cosich, Jack Hoh and Josh Safarik.
Kwazny also worked four scoreless innings, striking out eight.
Lyons 13, Bolingbrook 1: It was a long day for the Raiders (3-13), who mustered only two hits in the nonconference matchup.
Providence 1, St. Laurence 0: Nate O’Donnell and AJ Vinci held the Shamrocks to four hits and, despite collecting only one hit themselves, the Celtics (9-10) emerged with a Chicago Catholic League win with a single sixth-inning run.
Plainfield Central 4, Oswego 0: Kenny Ospalik pitched a shutout with 10 strikeouts to pace the Wildcats(14-8) to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Tanner Wagnon, Phillip Carlton and Caleb Coberley all had two hit efforts for Plainfield Central.
Minooka 7, Plainfield South 6: Minooka needed to push across six of its seven runs in the final three innings in an SPC matchup.
Ivan Dahlberg, Mitch Thomas and Caleb Parker all had two hits for Minooka (17-4).
T.F. South 5, Lemont 3: A big fifth inning made the difference for the Red Wolves in a South Suburban Conference matchup.
Luke Wallace had three hits and two RBIs for Lemont (12-4).
Morris 4, Rochelle 3: Although it had only three hits, Morris found a way to emerge victorious in an Interstate 8 Conference matchup.
Landon VanDyke had eight strikeouts for Morris (7-11).
Riverside-Brookfield 3, Joliet Catholic 0: The Hilltoppers were no-hit by Riverside-Brookfield’s Owen Murphy, who recorded a whopping 18 strikeouts.
Joliet Catholic is now 14-8 on the season.
Coal City 4, Seneca 3: The Coalers pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a thrilling nonconference victory.
Coal City (13-5) got two hits from Braden Reilly, including the game-winner.
Reed-Custer 6, Momence 1: Kyle Fordonski put together a stellar complete game for the Comets (11-4), striking out 10.
Jake McPherson led the offense with two hits.
Peotone 6, Lisle 5: Brock Krska had three hits for the Blue Devils (6-8) as they eked out an Illinois Central Eight win with a run in the seventh inning.
Softball
Shepard 5, Lemont 2: Lemont had an 11-game winning streak snapped in a South Suburban Conference loss.
Sage Mardjetko did manage 15 strikeouts from the circle, while Natalie Pacyga had two hits for Lemont (14-4).
Lincoln-Way East 9, Neuqua Valley 4: Mackenzie Gallagher and Chloe Geiger each had three hits as the Griffins racked up 14 of them on the day.
Maddie Hickey had seven strikeouts for Lincoln-Way East (11-2).
Spring Valley Hall 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: The Red Devils pushed across three runs in the fifth inning and escaped with a nonconference victory.
Jayden Buchanan struck out six for the Panthers, who dropped to 8-9.
Oswego East 13, Romeoville 3: The Wolves scored six runs in the first two innings and six more in the sixth to finish off a Southwest Prairie Conference crossover victory.
Caitlin Giancomo had two hits for the Spartans (2-12).
Ottawa 6, Morris 0: Morris (14-11) managed only four hits in the Illinois Central Eight loss.
Ella Davis struck out six.
Coal City 10, Seneca 9: Mackenzie Henline delivered a walk-off single for the Coalers as they topped the Fighting Irish in eight innings.
Coal City (8-9) trailed 8-0 at one point.
Reed-Custer 8, Momence 2: The Comets (8-6) battered Momence pitching for 20 hits as Abby Sunday, Grace Cavanaugh and Halie LaGrange all had four-hit days.
Boys Tennis
Oswego East 5, Lincoln-Way Central 2: The Knights dropped to 18-3 on the season with the nonconference loss.
Collin Bush earned a win at No. 1 singles.
Boys Volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central def. Bolingbrook 2-1: Will Hinchcliffe led the Knights with 11 kills and got plenty of help from Michael Greco with 10 kills as the Knights picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 6, Shepard 0: The Warriors notched a shutout in a nonconference matchup.