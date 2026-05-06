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Illinois Valley

Streator City Council to discuss allowing golf carts on city streets

Proposed ordinance would permit low-speed vehicles on roads with 35 mph limits; no vote expected Wednesday

Streator City Hall

Streator City Hall (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

By Bill Freskos

The Streator City Council will meet Wednesday night to continue the discussion of updating city laws regarding non-highway vehicles.

A proposed ordinance would allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on Streator roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less, while requiring registration, insurance, inspections and safety equipment. The draft also limits when and where vehicles can operate and maintains restrictions on ATVs and similar vehicles, except in cases like snow removal.

Notably, the non-highway item is only on the agenda for discussion, with no action expected.

Also on the agenda, council members will consider approving an agreement with interim City Manager Gary Bird and the sale of a vacant lot at 821-823 E. Main St. to the highest bidder.

Council members also will discuss surplus properties and ways to encourage new housing development on city-owned lots.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St., and will include a presentation on a Cruise Night concert at City Park.

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Bill Freskos

Bill Freskos is a multimedia journalist based in the Illinois Valley. He covers hard news, local government, sports, business enterprise, and politics while contributing to Shaw Local Radio stations for Shaw Media across La Salle, Bureau, and Putnam counties.