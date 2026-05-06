Sublette donor issues $50,000 matching grant to SVCC Impact Clippers Campaign

An anonymous Sublette donor has launched a $50,000 matching grant campaign for supporters of the Impact Program’s Clippers Challenge.

The grant provides an opportunity for the Sublette and Amboy communities to double their impact for Amboy Community Unit High School students attending Sauk Valley Community College.

The donor will match every dollar donated – dollar for dollar – up to $50,000. All gifts made by the Aug. 1 deadline will be matched, effectively turning a $50 donation into $100, a $500 gift into $1,000, and so on.

The person who donated believes in the power of the Impact Program, which not only supports students academically but also develops leaders, volunteers, and engaged citizens, according to a news release.

“This significant investment in the Impact Program reflects Sublette’s strong commitment to education, community leadership, and local economic development. We are deeply grateful for the generosity of this anonymous donor,” said SVCC Vice President of Advancement Lori Cortez.

Donate now at hi.switchy.io/kZKZ or call 815-835-6260. Contributions are tax deductible.

The SVCC Impact Clippers Challenge has a transformative goal: raising $600,000 to fully endow tuition support for every Amboy Community Unit High School graduate through SVCC’s Impact Program. To date, the campaign has raised more than $200,000, but the matching grant offers a critical opportunity to accelerate progress.

Since 2022, Amboy Community Unit High School students have collectively contributed 4,958 volunteer hours across more than 10 Sublette and Amboy nonprofit organizations. Currently, more than 110 students are enrolled in the Impact Program.

Community members, alumni, businesses, and supporters are encouraged to act quickly. Once the $50,000 match is met, or the Aug. 1 deadline arrives, the opportunity expires.

For more information or to discuss supporting the Impact Program or Clippers Impact Challenge, contact Cortez at lori.a.cortez@svcc.edu or 815-835-6260.