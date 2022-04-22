High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 21

Jack Novak hit a three-run homer to lead Lincoln-Way Central to a 10-5 win over Stagg in SouthWest Suburban Conference play Thursday in New Lenox.
Landon Mensik had three of the Knights’ 14 hits. He also struck out six through five innings to earn the win.
Wilmington 15, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): At Wilmington, Jake Friddle drove in four runs to lead the Wildcats to a nonconference victory.
Tim Mills drove in two runs. Ryan Banas, Drew Walsh, Cade McCubbin, Drake Imhof, Dom Dingillo, Cougar Forsythe, Kyle Farrell, Kaden Humphries and Joe Pogliano each had an RBI.
La Salle-Peru 11, Morris 2: At La Salle, Morris fell in Interstate 8 action.
Aiden Hayse struck out five through 4 1/3 innings.
Reed-Custer 7, Herscher 1: Kyle Fordonski pitched a complete game and allowed eight hits with four strikeouts in an Illinois Central Eight win. Joe Stellano and Colin Esparza each collected a pair of hits.
Lemont 6, Shepard 3: At Lemont, Conor Murray drove in two runs to lead the Indians to the win. Brady Small and Luke Wallace each had an RBI. Carter Start struck out nine through six inning.
Plainfield East 5, Joliet Central 4: At Plainfield, the Steelmen lost in SPC action.
Zach Riley led with Joliet Central with two hits and an RBI. Nathan Maldonado drove in two runs. Riley struck out seven through 6 2/3 innings.
Joliet Catholic 15, Marian Catholic 7: At Joliet, Trey Swidersi homered twice with five RBIs to lead the Hilltoppers to an East Suburban Catholic Conference victory.
Aiden Voss and Danny O’Brien combined to drive in four runs and Brett Hulbert, Luka Radicevich and Tommy Kemp each had an RBI. Michael Tuman struck out seven through five innings.
Peotone 13, Grant Park 2: At Grant Park, the Blue Devils won in nonconference action.
SOFTBALL
Peotone 13, Grant Park 0 (5 inn.): At Grant Park, Alyssa Pasch hit a home run and combined with Taylor Thweatt to drive in six runs for the Blue Devils’ victory.
Mackenzie Strough drove in two runs, and Emma Spagnoli, Autumn Clay and Layla Johnson each had an RBI. The team totaled 13 hits on the day.
Strough pitched a complete game, allowed one hit and struck out eight.
Coal City 7, Kankakee 3: At Kankakee, Mia Ferrias drove in three runs to lead the Coalers to nonconference victory.
Kerigan Copes drove in two runs, and Makayla Henline and Kaitlyn Jasper each had an RBI. Bri Combes pitched a complete game and struck out six.
Herscher 9, Wilmington 1: At Herscher, the Wildcats fell in Illinois Central Eight action. Alyssa Pitts had an RBI for Wilmington. Olivia Hansen struck out three through six innings.
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3: At New Lenox, Lyndsey Grein hit a three-run homer to lead the Knights to an SWSC victory. She also pitched a complete game and struck out 15.
Lemont 15, Hillcrest 0 (3 inn.): At Hillcrest, Jackie Wenci drove in three runs to lead Lemont.
Courtney Schwarz, Kate Persak, Raegan Duncan and Allison Pawlowicz combined to drive in eight runs. Lexi Liptak had an RBI.
Nicole Pontrelli struck out five through three.
Momence 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 8: At Momence, the Panthers fell in nonconference action.
Hannah Frescura and Ashley Frideres combined to drive in four runs. Aspen Lardi, Bella Vyce and Hannah Balcom each had an RBI.
Jayden Buchanan struck out seven through six innings.
Bolingbrook 18, Sandburg 8: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders won in SWSC play.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lincoln-Way West 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: Morgan O’Neill and Morgan Saliese both had one goal and one assist each. Zoey Trout added a goal in the SWSC for the Warriors.
Olivia Franczyk and Kayla Adrieansen recorded the shutout in goal.
Lisle 3, Wilmington 2: At Lisle, the Wildcats fell in Illinois Central Eight action.
Alaina Clark scored one and assisted the other. Abbie Rampa had a goal. Hayley Dempsay was in goal for Wilmington with four saves, and Lilliana Zavala saved three off the bench.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lockport 2, Stagg 0, : At Lockport, Evan Dziadkowiec had 26 assists to lead the Porters to an SWSC victory. The Porters (16-2, 1-0) won, 25-18, 25-17.
Dziadkowiec had five kills and two aces. Matthew Krzos had 11 kills, Nate Nacino had seven kills, and Braeden Goebbert had five kills.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, the Griffins won in SWSC action, 25-17, 25-20.
Jordan Hicks had eight kills, Joey Glennon and Jon Guch each added five kills. Jerry Moylan led with 17 assists.
For the Warriors, Brian Lynch had six kills, Connor Dargan had three kills, Andrew Tomaszewski had seven assists, and Garrett Konopack had five assists.
Bolingbrook 2, Andrew 0: At Andrew, the Raiders (10-8, 1-0 SWSC) won, 25-22, 25-18.
Andy Stone had nine kills, Drew Sulima had six kills and two blocks, Evan Tran had six kills, Connor Dmochowski had 22 assists and seven digs, and Junior Nunez had one ace and eight digs.
Plainfield North 2, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, the Tigers topped Joliet Central in SPC action, 25-12, 25-15.
Plainfield Central 2, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, the Wildcats won the SPC match, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21.
Gavin Gonzalez had 12 kills and three aces for Plainfield South. Logan Gieseke had nine kills.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lincoln-Way Central 12, Lockport 3: At New Lenox, the Knights took an SWSC victory. Elizabeth Fritz scored three goals, and Sophia Ewanic scored two.
Lincoln-Way West 8, Sandburg 7: At New Lenox, Ally Witt scored four goals to lead the Warriors to an SWSC victory.
Sydney McGann scored three, and Olivia Murphy had one. Madalyn Witt was in net with 11 saves.
BOYS WATER POLO
Sandburg 6, Lincoln-Way West 2: At Sandburg, the Warriors fell in SWSC action.
Lincoln-Way Central 15, Lockport 1: At Lockport, Cale Koester and Noah Leonard scored three goals each to lead the Knights to a SWSC victory.
Max Platos, Brett Bethke, Tommy Snider and Tommy Crubaugh combined to score eight goals.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, the Knights defeated the Warriors for the SWSC victory.
The Knights were led in singles by Collin Bush, Zach Paris and Alex Popaeko. They were led in doubles by Jon Davis and Juney Bai, Ryan Jabaay and Taylor Didrickson and Evan Fisk and Trevor Braico.