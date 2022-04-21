High school sports roundup for Wednesday, April 20

The Joliet Catholic baseball team collected its sixth consecutive win by upending Marian Catholic, 15-7, on Wednesday.
Trey Swiderski slugged two home runs and drove in five to fuel the offense for Joliet Catholic (12-5), and Tommy Kemp had four hits.
Earlier in the day, Joliet Catholic edged Ottawa Marquette, 5-4.
The Hilltoppers got a strong effort on the mound from Jake Gimbel as he struck out nine in five innings of work. Jake Spotofora collected the save.
Joliet Catholic’s offense was sparked by Kemp, who had two hits and an RBI.
Andrew 5, Providence 3: The Celtics’ woes in close games continued in a nonconference loss.
Alex Alberico had eight strikeouts over four innings for Providence (6-8).
Lemont 15, Bremen 2: Lemont did a lot with seven hits in the game as it coasted to a South Suburban Conference win.
Luke Wallace did have two of those hits for Lemont (11-3).
Plainfield East 16, Joliet Central 0: Christian Mitchelle struck out 11 on his way to a five-inning perfect game.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Warriors (8-2-1) roughed up the Boilermakers for 14 hits and got a 13 strikeout performance from Nolan Larson in breezing to the victory.
Minooka 4, Oswego 0: A strong performance from Frank Hummel lifted the Indians (13-3) to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Hummel worked six innings and allowed one hit, striking out three.
Wilmington 11, Herscher 0: A seven-run sixth inning helped the Wildcats separate themselves from the Tigers in an Illinois Central Eight matchup.
Kaden Humphries struck out 13 and allowed one hit for Wilmington (6-7, 2-5).
Reed-Custer 9, Peotone 7: Joe Bembenek had three hits for Reed-Custer (7-3, 5-2) as it hung on for an Illinois Central Eight win.
Beecher 4, Coal City 3: The Coalers got an eight strikeout performance from Kaden Cuder, but fell short in the nonconference loss.
Putnam County 4, Dwight 2: Six errors did the Trojans in as they dropped to 1-8.
Softball
Providence 13, Marian Catholic 0: Gianna Russo had three hits and four RBI as the Celtics (10-4) rolled to their sixth straight win.
Reed-Custer 7, Peotone 1: Addison Brown struck out 10 as the Comets picked up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Brown also helped her own cause with two hits, while teammate Sam Crater also connected for two hits for Reed-Custer (6-2, 4-2).
Peotone dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-7 in league play.
Plainfield East 16, Plainfield South 0: Lauren Brock smashed two home runs and drove in seven as the Bengals eased into a comfortable Southwest Prairie win.
Marist 10, Lockport 0: The Porters (10-4) managed only two hits against one of the strongholds of Class 4A softball.
Yorkville 9, Minooka 8: The Indians’ late rally fell just short.
Kaliegh Serra drove in four runs for Minooka (7-4).
Seneca 8, Wilmington 6 (8 inn.): Maddie Klicker had four hits as the Fighting Irish (8-1) needed an extra inning to topple the Wildcats.
Jessica Castle had three hits for Wilmington (5-6).
Joliet Catholic 12, Coal City 2: The Angels bashe 13 hits in rolling to a nonconference victory.
Girls soccer
Morris 7, Wilmington 0: Morris had no trouble collecting the nonconference win.
Badminton
Lincoln-Way East 10, Homewood-Flossmoor 5: The Griffins moved to 9-1 overall and a spotless 4-0 in league play with the dual meet win.