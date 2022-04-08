High school sports roundup for Thursday, April 7

A wild and windy day in the SouthWest Suburban Conference saw Lockport baseball stay unbeaten with a 20-10 win over visiting Lincoln-Way Central.
A nine-run fifth inning was the difference as was Jake Schindler, who homered twice and knocked in five for Lockport (11-0, 2-0 SWSC). Griffin Brown and Matt Merk each had three RBIs for the Porters.
Charlie Cismoski, Mensik Landon and Collin Mowry hit home runs for the Knights.
Seneca 10, Henrey-Senachwine 8: At Henry, Matt Cruise doubled twice and Bryce Roe homered, doubled and knocked in six to lead the Fighting Irish to the Tri-County Conference win. Paxton Giertz pitched three innings in relief without allowing an earned run to secure the win for Seneca (5-1, 3-0).
Coal City 13, Peotone 2 (5 inn.): At Peotone, a four-run first and a five-run fourth sparked the Coalers (6-3, 3-0) to the Illinois Central Eight win over the Blue Devils. Matt Derkacy had two hits and drove in both runs for Peotone (1-6-2, 0-3).
Montini 13, Providence 11 (6 inn.): At New Lenox, Jude Allen hit a three-run home run, and Gavin Gomez stayed hot with three more hits and three RBIs in the Chicago Catholic League contest. The Celtics rallied from a seven-run deficit but couldn’t get any closer. Nat O’Connell struck out five in relief for Providence (6-2, 1-1).
Lemont 10, Evergreen Park 3: At Lemont, Luke Wallace had three hits and drove in two for the Indians as they picked up the South Suburban Conference win. Will Conway struck out eight in five innings of work for Lemont (6-2, 3-0).
Lincoln-Way East 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1 (5 inn.): At Frankfort, a home run and three driven in from John Connors was all the Griffins needed in the SouthWest Suburban Conference contest. Connor Jendraszak and Connor Bird combined to allow only two hits over the five innings for LWE (7-2, 2-0).
Putnam County 13, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): At Putnam County, the Trojans fell in the nonconference matchup.
Gardner-South Wilmington 4, St. Anne 1: At Gardner, Blake Huston struck out nine in six innings as the Panthers won the River Valley Conference contest. Dane Halpin drove in two runs as GSW won the conference opener (2-3, 1-0).
Plainfield East 20, West Aurora 5 (4 inn.): At Plainfield, the defending Class 4A state champions tallied nine times in the first inning to win the Southwest Prairie contest. Nathan Rudd homered twice and drove in three and Joshua Keller did him one better with a pair of home runs and four knocked in. Bryce Atkin and Christian Mitchelle also homered for the Bengals (5-4, 1-1).
Yorkville 15, Romeoville 12: At Romeoville, the Spartans scored 11 times in the first three innings, but a six-run seventh inning by the visiting Foxes did them in. Senior Corey Boyette had a double and triple and drove in three for Romeoville (2-8, 1-2). Nick Kolze drove in two for the Spartans in the Southwest Prairie contest.
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Lockport 3: At New Lenox, the Knights improved to 6-0 on the season with the hard-fought win over the visiting Porters in SWSC action. Collin Bush (No. 1), Zach Paris (No. 2) and Alex Popaeko (No. 3) swept the singles matches for LWC. The doubles team of Tommy Belka and Dom Evans sealed the victory at doubles.
Lincoln-Way West 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At New Lenox, Carter Fifer (No. 1) and Joey Wakefield (No. 2) set the tone with wins at singles for the Warriors in the SWSC match Thursday. The doubles teams of Jacob Stermin/Milan Miskovic (No. 1) and Ray Egner/Thomas Lee (No. 4) also won for West.
Softball
Lemont 18, Richards 0 (5 inn.): At Oak Lawn, Natalie Pacyga homered twice and drove in five, and Sage Mardjetko struck out 11 over five hitless innings in the South Suburban road win for the Indians. Mardjetko, Allison Pawlowicz, Nicole Pontrelli and Raegan Duncan all had two RBIs for Lemont (5-3, 2-1).
Providence 10, St. Laurence 6: At New Lenox, the Celtics fell behind 6-0 but rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh to win it. Gianna Russo had a big day at the plate with two home runs and three driven in. Her two-run shot in the top of the seventh got Providence (4-3, 2-0) even in the Chicago Catholic League game.
Peotone 7, Chicago Christian 3: At Peotone, sophomore Ashley Veltman homered and drove in a pair as the Blue Devils rallied from a 3-0 deficit for the nonconference home win. Mackenzie Strough went the distance in the circle striking out five for Peotone (2-4).
Lockport 10, Lincoln-Way Central 7: At Lockport, Junior Peyton Krzya homered and drove in three runs as the Porters (7-2, 1-0) held off Lincoln-Way Central in an SWSC contest. Lisabella Dimitrijevic drove in three for the Knights. McKenzie Murdock and Lyndsey Grein homered for LWC (5-2-1, 1-1).
Gardner-South Wilmington 14, St. Anne 8: At Gardner, Makaila McDaniel hit a home run and drove in two as part of a three-hit day as the Panthers took the RVC contest. Hannah Frescura drove in four runs for GSW. Jayden Buchanan battled through a windy afternoon to set down 11 by strikeout.
Lincoln-Way East 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4 (9 inn.): At Frankfort, on the second pitch she saw, Chloe Geijer homered in the bottom of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie and lift the Griffins to the SWSC win. Danielle Stewart went the distance in the circle striking out 15. She also drove in two runs for LWE.
Girls Soccer
Peotone 4, Wilmington 0: At Wilmington, the visiting Blue Devils took the Illinois Central 8 opener over the Wildcats.
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At Homewood, Alexa Hadley recorded her ninth shutout of the season for the Knights in the SWSC win. Christine Erdman, Jenni Andjelic, Reagan Schultz each netted goals and Erdman added an assist for LWC.
Boys Volleyball
Oswego East 2, Joliet Central 0: At Oswego, the Steelmen dropped to 2-10 on the season with the road loss, 25-21, 25-12.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way East 13, Lincoln-Way West 3: At New Lenox, the Griffins earned the SWSC road win.
Girls Water Polo
Naperville Central 14, Lincoln-Way Central 3: At Naperville, the host Redhawks were too much for the visiting Knights in the nonconference contest.
Lincoln-Way East 9, Lincoln-Way West 8: At Frankfort, the Warriors rallied with, four fourth-period goals but came up short in the SWSC match. Ally Witt tallied three goals, and Madalyn Witt added eight saves for LWW.