What Causes Eye Floaters and Can You Eliminate Them?

Eye floaters appear as specks or cloud-like shapes that drift into your field of vision. They are particularly noticeable when you look at a bright, plain surface like the sky or a white wall.

Although often harmless, eye floaters can sometimes indicate underlying health issues, especially if they suddenly increase in number or are accompanied by flashes of light. Understanding the causes of eye floaters can help determine whether they require medical attention or can be managed through lifestyle changes.

Floaters occur when tiny clumps of cells or protein fibers in the eye’s vitreous humor cast shadows on the retina. Common causes include:

Aging : The vitreous, a gel-like substance in the eye, naturally shrinks and liquefies with age, leading to floaters.



: The vitreous, a gel-like substance in the eye, naturally shrinks and liquefies with age, leading to floaters. Eye Injuries : Trauma can cause bleeding or inflammation in the vitreous, resulting in floaters.



: Trauma can cause bleeding or inflammation in the vitreous, resulting in floaters. Eye Diseases : Conditions like retinal tears, retinal detachment, or diabetic retinopathy can cause floaters to form.



: Conditions like retinal tears, retinal detachment, or diabetic retinopathy can cause floaters to form. Chronic Health Conditions: High blood pressure and diabetes increase the risk of floaters due to their effects on blood vessels. Chronic inflammatory conditions can cause floaters as well.



Floaters are generally a permanent part of vision. Although some may diminish over time, options like vitrectomy can help reduce their impact. Given the potential risks, consulting an ophthalmologist is crucial.

Lifestyle changes can help manage floaters. Maintaining a diet rich in antioxidants, wearing sunglasses to protect against UV rays, and limiting screen time can support overall eye health. Regular eye exams are also important for monitoring changes in floaters.

Understanding the causes of eye floaters and being proactive about managing them can help maintain good eye health and potentially reduce their impact on your vision. For expert advice on floaters or sudden changes in vision, please contact Dr. Ankit Desai at Windy City Retina at 815-714-9115.

