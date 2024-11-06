Upcoming Junior High Student Events at Providence Catholic High School

Providence Catholic High School is excited to welcome junior high students and their families to a series of upcoming events designed to help prospective students explore the school, learn about academic opportunities, and experience campus life firsthand. With open houses, shadow days, and placement exams, these events provide a well-rounded introduction to Providence Catholic.

November 17, 2024 – Open House

Join us for our annual Open House on Sunday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prospective students and families are invited to tour the campus, meet the entire Providence staff, and learn more about our programs. Enjoy family-friendly activities and the chance to ask any questions you may have about life as a Celtic. Registration for tours is available online.

December 4, 2024 – Mini Open House

On Wednesday, December 4 at 6:30 p.m., we’re hosting a Mini Open House for prospective families interested in Providence Catholic. This smaller event allows families to tour the school and gain insight into our community. Register for this evening event on our website to secure your spot.

December 7, 2024 – Placement Exam

Incoming freshmen can take the Placement Exam on Saturday, December 7, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and students should arrive between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. A $25 test fee is due at registration. During the exam, parents and guardians will receive an informational packet on financial aid and scholarships, preparing families for the next steps in the admissions process.

Veritas Award Application – Due December 6, 2024

The Veritas Award, offered to incoming freshmen who exemplify Providence Catholic’s Mission and values, is open for applications. Students who embody the Augustinian principles of Truth, Unity, and Love are encouraged to apply. Applications are available online and due by December 6.

We look forward to meeting future Celtics and sharing all that our community has to offer!

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org