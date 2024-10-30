Compensation for Semi-Truck Accident Victims: Exploring Economic and Non-Economic Damages

As a combat veteran and purple heart recipient, attorney Phil Lee is very familiar with a wide range of physical, emotional, and financial challenges. In the aftermath of a semi-truck accident, with victims facing similar experiences, the law allows them to seek compensation through two primary categories of damages: economic and non-economic. Understanding these types of damages, as Phil Lee does, is crucial since they impact the total compensation a victim can receive.

Economic damages refer to tangible, quantifiable losses that result from the accident. These include measurable costs like medical expenses, which include hospital bills, surgeries, medications, and long-term rehabilitation. Victims can also recover lost wages for the income they were unable to earn due to their injuries. In more severe cases, compensation may extend to cover lost earning capacity, reflecting an inability to return to work. Additionally, economic damages include property damage, such as the repair or replacement of the vehicle involved in the accident.

Non-economic damages are meant to compensate victims for more subjective, emotional, and psychological effects of the accident. One of the most common forms is pain and suffering, which refers to the physical pain and emotional distress endured by the victim. This category also includes loss of enjoyment of life, a situation where victims can no longer engage in activities they once enjoyed due to their injuries. In certain cases, loss of consortium is awarded to spouses or family members for the loss of companionship or affection caused by the accident.

While economic damages aim to cover out-of-pocket expenses, non-economic damages address the profound emotional and psychological toll, providing a more comprehensive form of justice.

