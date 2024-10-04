Severe Storms Can’t Dampen the Joy Brought by Silver Cross NICU Baby, ‘Sadie Sunshine’

After 117 days in the Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Silver Cross Hospital, Sadie “Sunshine” Spratt came home with her parents, Brittany and Dylan.

Initially, all was progressing well with Brittany and Dylan’s first pregnancy. But then, something was off. “The baby wasn’t moving as much,” said Brittany, an occupational therapist. “We got to Silver Cross on March 21. Right away, we had staff taking measurements. They said the baby was in distress.” Monitoring the situation was Dr. Kathleen Slugocki.

“I was rushed into delivery,” said Brittany. “Then, they put me under.” When she awoke, Dylan was there. “He said, ‘I have a wife and a baby,’” she added.

Brittany was fine physically, but the baby was critical. At 1.7 pounds, she was one of the smallest “27-weekers” NICU nurse Amy Smith had ever seen. Smith was the first nurse to work with the Spratts, and during the next 117 days, she and fellow nurse Angie Arthur adopted all three.

Not Out of the Woods

“The first hours are critical for NICU babies,” said Dr. Corryn Greenwood, Medical Director of the Silver Cross NICU.

Brittany didn’t get to hold Sadie until the third day. “After that, I held her for weeks.” she said.

Sadie’s progress was great. When doctors and staff mentioned a July 15 discharge date – their anniversary – the Spratts couldn’t have been happier.

The night they brought Sadie home, severe storms rolled in, knocking the power out. They headed to Dylan’s parents’house and set up Sadie’s equipment there.

Happy Reunion

Smith said the first NICU Reunion on Aug. 4 included Sadie, who weighed 8 ½ pounds by then.

She and Arthur had given Sadie a sunshine-themed blanket when she was discharged, and gave Brittany a sunshine necklace with a locket that has Sadie’s name inside.

