What To Know About DiamondGlow Facials

Ready for a skin refresh? Starting in September, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is introducing the DiamondGlow Facial, an innovative treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses the skin, leaving it revitalized and glowing. If you’re seeking a facial to prep your skin for fall, here’s why you should consider DiamondGlow:

1. How is DiamondGlow different from a regular facial?

“This facial is like a wet microdermabrasion,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “The serums are penetrated into the skin while you’re getting a diamond tip microdermabrasion. It leaves lasting effects on the skin for several days.”

2. What is the process?

First, the skin is manually cleansed. Then, the DiamondGlow wand gently exfoliates, removing dead skin cells, oil, and impurities to reveal a refreshed complexion. Finally, a customized skin-specific serum is infused into the skin when pores are still open to optimize absorption and provide deep nourishment and revitalization.

“The choices of the serums are a hyaluronic-based serum, a pore purifying serum, a Vitamin C serum, and a TNS growth factor serum,” Malinowski said.

3. What does a DiamondGlow treatment address?

The DiamondGlow can help improve acne, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, even out pigmentation, and leave the skin with a radiant glow.

4. How long does it take?

The treatment can run from 45 minutes to an hour.

5. Is there downtime with the treatment?

The DiamondGlow Facial is a noninvasive treatment with minimal downtime, so you can return to your daily activities right after treatment.

