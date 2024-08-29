The Impact of Driver Fatigue on Semi-Truck Accidents

As a combat veteran and purple heart recipient, attorney Phil Lee understands how fatigue undermines readiness and proper reaction. Just like with troops in the field, fatigue is a critical factor contributing to the high incidence of semi-truck accidents. Long hours on the road, irregular schedules, and inadequate rest periods are common in the trucking industry, leading to significant physical and mental exhaustion among drivers. This fatigue impairs reaction times, decision-making abilities, and overall driving performance, potentially creating hazardous conditions on the road.

Fatigue-related impairments can be as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol. Drowsy drivers are less alert and more likely to make critical errors, such as misjudging distances, failing to notice changes in traffic conditions, or falling asleep at the wheel. These mistakes can have catastrophic consequences, given the semi-truck’s size and weight. The results of such errors often lead to severe collisions involving multiple vehicles, causing extensive property damage, serious injuries, and fatalities.

Semi-truck drivers are often under significant stress to meet tight delivery schedules, which can encourage them to drive for extended periods without adequate breaks. While regulations like the Hours of Service (HOS) rules are designed to limit driving time and mandate rest periods, compliance can be inconsistent.

Victims of these accidents can suffer from life-altering injuries, requiring extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation, along with a huge financial burden from medical expenses, loss of income, ongoing care needs, and emotional trauma, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

By addressing the issue of driver fatigue, the trucking industry can reduce the risk of fatigue-related accidents and protect the lives of drivers and the public alike.

At Lee & Andreano, PC in Joliet, attorney Phil Lee, a former 1st Lieutenant in the Army and a combat veteran, specializes in vehicle accidents, especially those involving a semi-truck.

For more information, or to schedule a free consultation to discuss your case, please contact:

Lee & Andreano, PC

58 N. Chicago St.

Joliet, IL 60432

Ph: 815-242-2000

FIGHTWITHPHIL.COM

Lee & Andreano Logo Sponsored