Joliet Catholic Academy Students Excel On AP Exams

Joliet Catholic Academy is celebrating a remarkable achievement in academic excellence.

The school, which offers a curriculum featuring 15 Advanced Placement courses, has seen exceptional results on the recent AP exams.

A total of 243 exams were completed by students in May of 2024. AP exams are graded on a scale of 1 to 5, with a score of 3 or higher typically granting college credit.

“Joliet Catholic Academy administration and teachers are thrilled that 75% of our students have passed the AP exams with a score of 3 or higher, which means those students will be receiving college credit for those courses,” said Jackie Pullara, School Counselor and AP Coordinator.

At JCA, Advanced Placement courses are available to juniors and seniors in various subjects, including English, U.S. Government, Calculus, Biology, European History, U.S. History, Chemistry, Statistics, Spanish, and French.

Joliet Catholic Academy, committed to academic excellence, offers a diverse curriculum designed to meet the unique needs of each student. By placing students in academic programs aligned with their strengths, JCA empowers them to reach their full intellectual potential.

JCA student Heavenly Sarfo, Class of 2025, can attest to this. When she first selected her junior year courses in the spring of 2023, Sarfo immediately checked the box next to AP United States History.

“Not because of the course itself, but because of the teacher,” she said. “I previously had Mr. Midlock as my freshman year World History teacher, and it was by far my favorite class. Though I knew AP U.S. History would be a much harder course than freshman history, I knew that if any teacher would make it exciting and fun to learn, it’d be Mr. Midlock. And I was right. Though I didn’t understand a lot of the material in the beginning of my junior year, through practice, feedback, and engaging lessons, I was able to fully prepare myself for the AP exam and pass it.”

For more information, contact:

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org